From Streaming to Theaters: Can’t Let It Go Keeps Booking Screens a Year On

Guillermo-Navarro,-Roy-Szuper-and-James-Ivory-celebrating-opening-night-of-Can't-Let-it-Go. Edwin Altemar Perez, Mario Cantone, Roy Szuper Post Film Q&A Guillermo-Navarro,-Roy-Szuper-and-James-Ivory-celebrating-opening-night-of-Can't-Let-it-Go

Next: A week at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema starting March 13, 2026.

I very much enjoyed seeing the film again and was once more struck by the strength of the performances and the depth of the story. You’ve made a terrific first feature!” — James Ivory

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can’t Let It Go —an indie comedy executive produced by Oscarwinner James Ivory—is doing something increasingly unusual: it’s sustaining a theatrical life even after a streaming-first release. The indie comedy doubles as a political satire, using humor to explore the relationships and identity fault lines exposed by the 2016 election.Most films follow the opposite path, ending theatrical play before arriving on streaming. Nearly a year later, Can’t Let It Go is still drawing audiences to in-person screenings and post-film Q&A.That momentum was on display during an almost sold-out three-night run in Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Feb. 6–8, 2026) at Stuart Cinema & Café, a neighborhood theater founded by Emelyn Stuart , known for building a community-centered, inclusive, independent film and neighborhood theater. The weekend leaned into what streaming can’t replicate: a roomful of strangers laughing at the same moments, then staying to talk.Executive producer James Ivory attended the Brooklyn run, along with Academy Awardwinner, Guillermo Navarro (Pan’s Labyrinth) underscoring the film’s unusual staying power in a streaming-first era.“Longevity became a buzzword in the room,” Szuper said. “People kept telling me the film has held up—and feels even more relevant today. They also mentioned how it so accurately captured that moment in time.”James Ivory expressed to Mr. Szuper, “I very much enjoyed seeing the film again and was once more struck by the strength of the performances and the depth of the story. You’ve made a terrific first feature!”NEXT: TULSA OPENING Can’t Let It Go will open a week-long run in Tulsa beginning Friday, March 13, 2026 at Circle Cinema , Tulsa’s nonprofit movie house and historic Art Deco theater. Circle Cinema’s mission emphasizes using film to foster understanding and create community among viewers, including a welcoming environment for people with diverse views and experiences—an ethos that mirrors the film’s post-screening discussions. Showtimes will be announced closer to opening.Q: Why is the film still playing in theaters a year after a streaming-first release?A: “Because streaming can’t replicate what happens in a room together,” Szuper said. “People laugh together, then they stay and talk, they crave the shared experience. The Q&A becomes part of the shared experience.”Q: What surprised you most in Brooklyn?A: “Longevity,” Szuper said. “People told me it held up—and feels even more relevant today. My goal with this film was to make people laugh and help lighten today’s social and political tensions, yet reminding the viewers their voices and choices determine the course of the future of this country and the world.”Q: What is Can’t Let It Go about?A: A comedic ensemble political satire set in New York City during the days surrounding the 2016 election, exploring friendship, identity, and political divides with humor.Q: Where is Can’t Let It Go streaming?A: Can’t Let It Go is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango and Tubi.ABOUT CAN’T LET IT GOCan’t Let It Go explores friendship, identity, and political fault lines in New York City in the days surrounding the 2016 election. Oscarwinner James Ivory serves as executive producer. Starring Mario Cantone, Can’t Let It Go follows five New York couples as they grapple with the emotional fallout of the 2016 election. As political disagreements escalate, private relationships are tested with humor. Sharply different and often unexpected perspectives turn personal with comic results.CASTMario Cantone, Roger Hendricks Simon, Ella Loudon, Amy Blackman, Devika Bhise, Alison Fraser, David Fierro, Rick Younger, Cheryl Stern, Esther Caroline Levy, Jonathan Crimeni, Roy SzuperREVIEW“Szuper’s film shows different perspectives of New Yorkers coping with that burgeoning new world in a comedic context. All the tense, uncomfortable moments we’ve had with people as political battle lines were drawn are rolled out here with humor. It’s a tightrope act to make the audience laugh while you break their hearts, and Szuper pulls it off.” Bradley Gibson, Film ThreatDIRECTOR’S BIORoy Szuper, a first-generation New Yorker of Polish descent, is an independent filmmaker whose work centers on social and political themes. His latest film, Can’t Let It Go—executive produced by his mentor, Oscarwinner James Ivory—won Best Feature at the Berlin Indie Film Festival and was an official selection at the Morelia International Film Festival.Website: cantletitgofilm.comOfficial Film Trailer:Run Time: 85 minutesMEDIA CONTACT Linda Arroz / Makeover Medialinda.arroz@makeovermedia.com (818) 635-8753

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.