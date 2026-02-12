Global Industrial Robotics Market Outlook 2026–2036: AI-Driven Automation to Surpass USD 343.8 Billion

EIN Industrial Robotics Market

Global industrial robotics market to grow at 18.1% CAGR, reaching USD 343.8Bn by 2036 amid AI and cobot expansion.

Industrial robotics is shifting from hardware-driven automation to AI-powered intelligent systems, reshaping global manufacturing competitiveness.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Robotics Market is projected to grow from USD 65.1 billion in 2026 to USD 343.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 18.1%, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The surge reflects a structural transformation in manufacturing, where automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart factory investments are becoming essential rather than optional.

According to the World Robotics 2024 report published by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), global robot installations surpassed 590,000 units in 2023, reflecting sustained momentum across manufacturing and industrial sectors. Growth continues to be driven by the rapid adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) and AI-enabled vision technologies, which are enhancing precision, flexibility, and human-machine collaboration.

Market at a Glance: Key Data Points

- Market Size (2026): USD 65.1 Billion

-Projected Market Value (2036): USD 343.8 Billion

- CAGR (2026–2036): 18.1%

- Global Installations (2023): 590,000+ industrial robots (IFR)

- Fastest-Growing Segment: Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

FMI’s proprietary forecasting model integrates IFR robot installation data, factory automation capital expenditure trends, and country-level manufacturing investments to derive long-term projections.

AI and Vision Systems Reshaping Competitive Dynamics

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) confirmed that global installations exceeded 590,000 units in 2023, underlining sustained automation momentum. However, FMI analysts emphasize that growth is no longer purely volume-driven—it is intelligence-driven.

Industrial robots are evolving from fixed, programmable machines into adaptive, AI-enabled systems powered by:

- Vision-guided manipulation

- Real-time process analytics

- Predictive maintenance algorithms

- Edge AI processing

- Integration of large language models (LLMs) for natural-language instruction

The market is steadily transitioning from mechanical differentiation to software-based competitive advantage.

ABB Spin-Off Signals Market Maturity

In July 2025, ABB announced plans to spin off its Robotics and Discrete Automation division into a standalone publicly listed entity by Q2 2026. This move is widely interpreted as confirmation that industrial robotics has matured into a high-growth, capital-intensive vertical demanding dedicated strategic focus.

FMI opines that similar restructuring initiatives may emerge across diversified industrial groups, further consolidating robotics as a standalone global industry pillar.

Segment Outlook: Articulated Robots and Cobots Lead Growth

Articulated Robots

Articulated robots remain dominant across automotive, aerospace, electronics, and metal fabrication sectors due to:

- Multi-axis flexibility

- High payload capacity

- Precision welding and assembly capability

- Reduced cycle times and defect rates

AI-enhanced articulated systems now incorporate motion optimization, torque control, and digital twin simulation to improve uptime and efficiency.

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Cobots represent the fastest-growing category, expanding across SMEs, food processing, electronics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key growth drivers include:

- Built-in force sensors and safety systems

- Simplified programming interfaces

- Lower deployment cost

- Human-robot collaboration capabilities

Cobots are increasingly deployed in logistics, packaging, laboratory automation, and warehouse fulfillment centers.

Application Growth: Assembly and Welding Drive Revenue

Assembly & Disassembly

Robotic assembly systems are expanding rapidly in electronics and automotive manufacturing. AI-enabled vision systems support:

- Autonomous part placement

- Adaptive alignment correction

- Reduced takt time

- Higher throughput efficiency

Electronics manufacturing, particularly semiconductor and PCB assembly, benefits from micro-precision robotics that reduce tolerances and defects.

Welding Applications

Robotic welding adoption is strong in automotive and heavy equipment manufacturing due to:

- Consistent bead placement

- Reduced spatter and rework

- Improved metallurgical integrity

- Faster production cycles

Advanced seam tracking and AI-based arc control systems are elevating welding precision and safety standards.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Maintains Leadership

Asia-Pacific

- Largest installation base globally

- Strong government-backed manufacturing modernization

- Dominant presence in automotive and semiconductor sectors

- High adoption in China, Japan, and South Korea

North America

- Strong smart manufacturing initiatives

- AI integration in automotive and logistics

- Expansion of robotics in e-commerce fulfillment

Europe

- Focus on energy-efficient robotic systems

- Alignment with EU sustainability and digitalization mandates

- Growing adoption in warehouse automation

Country-level growth projections (2026–2036):

- South Korea: 18.1% CAGR

- European Union: 18.0% CAGR

- Japan: 17.8% CAGR

- United States: 17.6% CAGR

- United Kingdom: 17.1% CAGR

Competitive Landscape: Software Intelligence Defines Leadership

Key market participants include:

- Fanuc Corporation

- ABB Ltd.

- Yaskawa Electric Corporation

- KUKA AG (Midea Group)

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Collectively, leading players are investing in:

- AI-driven robotics

- Smart factory platforms

- Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) models

- Cybersecure industrial networks

FMI highlights that future differentiation will rely more on AI capabilities, adaptive learning, and integrated analytics rather than purely mechanical specifications.

Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

Challenges

- High upfront capital investment

- Integration complexity with legacy systems

- Skilled workforce training requirements

Opportunities

- Growth of cobots in labor-intensive industries

- AI-driven intelligent automation

- Expansion into healthcare, agriculture, and logistics

- Subscription-based robotics deployment models

Future Outlook: Toward Autonomous Smart Factories

Between 2026 and 2036, the market is expected to shift toward:

- Self-optimizing production systems

- Swarm robotics coordination

- Cloud-based decentralized AI robotics

- Predictive quantum-enhanced decision frameworks

- Cybersecure, blockchain-based robotic identity management

By 2036, industrial robotics will function as intelligent infrastructure rather than standalone automation tools, forming the backbone of next-generation smart manufacturing ecosystems.

