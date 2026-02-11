The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Critical minerals are the backbone of modern defense, technology, clean energy, AI, and more, making them indispensable to everyday life. With global demand for critical minerals surging, securing these resources is essential for maintaining America’s competitive edge and global leadership.

Despite having abundant natural resources right here in America, excessive permitting burdens and red tape under prior administrations obstructed development of America’s natural resources, hindering U.S. mining projects and limiting access to these crucial domestic resources.

These misguided policies leave us reliant on foreign adversaries like Communist China – which dominates the world’s critical minerals processing – for our critical mineral needs, threatening America’s security and competitive edge in the 21st century. Currently, China maintains 60 percent of the world’s production of rare earth elements and 90 percent of their global processing capacity.

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to incentivize domestic production and manufacturing, strengthen our critical energy resource supply chains, build an energy-independent America, and secure our future.

H.R. 3617, the Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act, sponsored by Rep. John James, unleashes domestic production and bolsters America’s critical mineral supply chain by requiring the Department of Energy (DOE) to assess and strengthen critical energy resource supply chains, reducing our reliance on foreign adversaries and enhancing our energy independence.

House Republicans won’t stop fighting to defend our energy, economic, and national security by ensuring America doesn’t have to depend on adversaries for critical minerals.