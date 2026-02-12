SCREENRIGHTS CALLS FOR BOLD LEARNING INITIATIVES IN $300,000 CULTURAL FUND

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Screenrights is calling on screen practitioners, educators and innovators across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand to apply for its 2026 Cultural Fund, offering grants of up to $50,000 under this year’s theme, Learning Through Story.Since launching in 2018, the Cultural Fund has awarded more than $1.8 million to initiatives strengthening the screen industry and expanding how audiences engage with screen content. “In 2026, the Screenrights Cultural Fund is backing practitioners who are using screen stories to deliver meaningful learning outcomes,” said Tom Alegounarias, Chair of the Cultural Fund Working Group. “We’re looking for bold ideas that expand knowledge sharing, deepen learner engagement and build skills across both the screen industry and the education sector.”Previous recipients demonstrate the Fund’s measurable impact. Arts & Cultural Exchange’s Screen Trades program exceeded its targets by brokering 34 jobs for diverse practitioners. Cinespace’s Package to Pitch supported participants to secure roles in major US streaming writers’ rooms. Midnight Feast described its grant as “an absolute game-changer”, empowering artists with disabilities to move from acting into multidisciplinary creation, while Co-Curious expanded opportunities for under-represented writers through Stories From Another Australia.To ensure strong ideas are not limited by grant-writing experience, Screenrights will again offer free expert consultations to applicants. The initiative helps refine submissions ahead of the deadline, encouraging a broader and more diverse range of projects to compete for funding and removing barriers to entry.Key Details:● Total Funding Pool: $300,000 (up to $50,000 per project)● Closing Date: Wednesday 8 April, 5:00 pm AEST● How to Apply: www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund SCREENRIGHTS CULTURAL FUNDPrevious recipients: www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund/funded-projects Further information: www.screenrights.org /cultural-fundEnquiries: culturalfund@screenrights.orgABOUT SCREENRIGHTSScreenrights is a non-profit organisation that provides rights and royalty management services to the screen industry, and facilitates access to screen content for licensees. We license Australian and NZ educators, and Australian government and pay TV retransmitters, to copy and communicate broadcast content. From the licence fees we collect, Screenrights distributes royalty payments to rightsholder members for the programs being used. Screenrights also provides services to the screen industry such as worldwide royalty collection, film and television disbursements and CAMs, performer residuals management, free Sydney meeting room hire, and an annual Cultural Fund. www.screenrights.org

