Georgia-based Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey Returns to NASCAR Truck Series at EchoPark Speedway
The partnership reunites Broadstreet Infamous with one of NASCAR’s premier teams, continuing a relationship built on shared energy, authenticity, and performance—both on and off the track.
The Atlanta race marks a meaningful home-state appearance for Broadstreet Infamous, a Greensboro, Georgia-based, award-winning bourbon brand that has quickly gained recognition for its bold identity, premium quality, and growing presence across motorsports, professional sports, and entertainment.
“This race means a lot to us,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO and Master Distiller of Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey. “I’ve attended races at Atlanta Motor Speedway for years, so bringing our Georgia-built brand here is special. TRICON Garage is a dominant force in the Truck Series, and partnering again with Tanner Gray just always feels right because he’s a class act and a talented driver. It’s exciting — and we’re just getting started.”
Driver Tanner Gray shared his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership:
“It’s always great to have them out. They’re a great group of guys. They bring a lot of energy. Their bourbons are top notch, and the team has a lot of fun when Broadstreet Infamous is on board.”
Broadstreet Infamous’ award-winning bourbons are currently available at select retail accounts across Georgia. Race fans are encouraged to look for the brand in-store or request that their local package retailer order it through Savannah Distributing (678) 380-1212. Outside of Georgia, consumers can purchase directly from the company’s website.
For more information on Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey, visit www.broadstreetinfamous.com and follow the brand on social media.
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
Chris Roberts
Broadstreet Infamous
+1 706-920-1297
Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon Whiskey - Georgia CTV Ad
