Georgia-based Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey Returns to NASCAR Truck Series at EchoPark Speedway

HAMPTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey is proud to announce its return as an associate sponsor of the No. 15 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry, driven by Tanner Gray for TRICON Garage, at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

The partnership reunites Broadstreet Infamous with one of NASCAR’s premier teams, continuing a relationship built on shared energy, authenticity, and performance—both on and off the track.

The Atlanta race marks a meaningful home-state appearance for Broadstreet Infamous, a Greensboro, Georgia-based, award-winning bourbon brand that has quickly gained recognition for its bold identity, premium quality, and growing presence across motorsports, professional sports, and entertainment.

“This race means a lot to us,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO and Master Distiller of Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey. “I’ve attended races at Atlanta Motor Speedway for years, so bringing our Georgia-built brand here is special. TRICON Garage is a dominant force in the Truck Series, and partnering again with Tanner Gray just always feels right because he’s a class act and a talented driver. It’s exciting — and we’re just getting started.”

Driver Tanner Gray shared his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership:

“It’s always great to have them out. They’re a great group of guys. They bring a lot of energy. Their bourbons are top notch, and the team has a lot of fun when Broadstreet Infamous is on board.”

Broadstreet Infamous’ award-winning bourbons are currently available at select retail accounts across Georgia. Race fans are encouraged to look for the brand in-store or request that their local package retailer order it through Savannah Distributing (678) 380-1212. Outside of Georgia, consumers can purchase directly from the company’s website.

For more information on Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey, visit www.broadstreetinfamous.com and follow the brand on social media.

Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon Whiskey - Georgia CTV Ad

About

Broadstreet Infamous’ award winning debut bourbon releases are available at retail locations across Georgia and shipped directly to consumers in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The brand’s bourbon portfolio earned Gold and Double Gold honors at the 2025 PR%F Awards, one of the spirits industry’s most respected double-blind competitions. The company is the Official Craft Whiskey of the Atlanta Gladiators, a sponsor of NASCAR Truck No. 15 with TRICON Garage driven by Tanner Gray, and Matt Heafy, frontman of the globally renowned metal band TRIVIUM is an active partner. Defined by their commitment to craftsmanship and award winning bourbons, Broadstreet Infamous continues to establish itself as one of the most compelling emerging whiskey brands in the American craft spirits landscape. Broadstreet Infamous is the flagship brand of Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139 & GA-P-21529). For Georgia Distribution inquiries contact Savannah Distributing Co., 678-380-1212

