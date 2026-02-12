Solis Showcases EverCore ESS at WFES 2026, Delivering Reliable Energy Storage Solutions to MENA

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solis, a global leader in solar inverters and energy storage solutions, is participating in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, held from 13–15 January 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). As one of the region's most influential renewable energy events, WFES provides an important platform for Solis to engage with industry stakeholders and demonstrate its latest technology innovations.At Booth 6130, Solis is presenting its comprehensive portfolio of solar inverter and energy storage solutions, with a key highlight being the official launch of the Evercore Energy Storage System (ESS).Designed for commercial and industrial applications, EverCore ESS moves energy to the right place at the right time through simple, reliable systems that installers trust. Featuring a separated AC/DC architecture, the system simplifies integration while enhancing safety and reliability, and offers flexible and scalable configurations that combine battery storage with high-efficiency hybrid inverter technology.The portfolio includes 100 kWh, 120 kWh and 261 kWh systems, supporting seamless integration with solar PV, the grid, and generators.Key features include:Separated AC and DC design, reducing system complexity, improving operational safety, and enabling easier installation and maintenance.Switches between on- and off-grid in under 10 ms, ensuring uninterrupted operation for critical loads.Scalable up to 1.25 MW / 15.66 MWh to meet expanding energy demands.High-capactiy 314 Ah cells from a Top 2 brand, with multi-layer protection, deliver long-term safety and reliability.Patented air-cooling design maintains stable thermal performance without liquid coolant.Supports up to 200% PV oversizing and 21 A string input, maximising solar yield.SolisCloud enables smart monitoring, AI control, and remote updates.EverCore ESS is tailored for commercial and industrial users across MENA, helping businesses optimize energy costs, improve power stability, and accelerate the transition to clean energy, while providing a simple, reliable, and installer-friendly energy storage solution.Through on-site product presentations and technical discussions during WFES 2026, visitors will gain insight into how Evercore ESS complements Solis' existing inverter solutions and contributes to more resilient and efficient energy systems.During WFES 2026, Solis is also further strengthening its regional presence through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with key partners acorss the Middle East. These agreements reflect Solis' localized partnership strategy, aimed at supporting market development, project execution, and long-term collaboration.In Saudi Arabia, Solis has signed an MOU with RESC, a technology and engineering company specializing in renewable energy solutions. The partnership will focus on delivering integrated solar and energy storage solutions tailored to the Saudi market, supporting the country’s energy transition goals and localization initiatives.In Jordan, Solis entered into an MOU with Altayseer, establishing cooperation to promote the deployment of Solis inverter and energy storage technologies and to strengthen local technical and market support.Together, Solis' participation in WFES 2026, the launch of EverCore ESS, and the establishment of these strategic partnerships highlight the company' s long-term commitment to the MENA region. By combining product innovation with localized collaboration and service capabilities, Solis aims to support the region' s clean energy transition and meet the growing demand for reliable, high-quality renewable energy solutions.Looking ahead, Solis will continue to expand its presence across the MENA region by strengthening partnerships, enhancing local support, and delivering technologies that address regional energy needs.About SolisFounded in 2005, Solis (Ginlong Technologies) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of energy storage and photovoltaic string inverters. With a focus on hybrid and storage technologies, Solis offers reliable, high-performance solutions for both on-grid and off-grid applications, helping to maximize renewable energy use. The company’s cutting-edge products are backed by world-class R&D, international certifications, and a strong global supply chain, all designed to meet the specific needs of regional markets.For more information, visit Solar Inverters_Energy Storage Inverters - Solis.

