LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan Files Civil Action for Injured Prospect Park Police Captain

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan has filed a civil action on behalf of Prospect Park Police Captain Walter R. Richmond III, who suffered severe and permanent injuries after being directed to operate what the lawsuit describes as a dangerously defective municipal patrol vehicle.

Filed in Passaic County Superior Court, the complaint alleges that on or about January 7, 2025, Captain Richmond was ordered by municipal and departmental superiors to operate a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria owned and maintained by the Borough of Prospect Park and its police department. According to the filing, the vehicle had long been known to officials to be unsafe, mechanically compromised, and unfit for police service.

The complaint details a series of serious defects allegedly present in the vehicle, including multiple fluid leaks, extensive structural rust, a non-functional dashboard, and other significant mechanical and safety failures. The lawsuit asserts that the vehicle had previously been deemed unsafe for use but was later removed from service restrictions and reassigned despite its deteriorated condition.

According to the allegations, officials knowingly concealed or disregarded the vehicle’s dangerous condition and compelled Captain Richmond to operate it in the course of his duties. The vehicle subsequently malfunctioned, resulting in a crash that left Captain Richmond with serious and permanent injuries, substantial medical expenses, and a loss of income and earning capacity. He has remained out of work since the incident.

The lawsuit names as defendants the Borough of Prospect Park, the Prospect Park Police Department, and several municipal officials, including the mayor, police chief, and supervisory personnel. The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the injuries and losses sustained.

Statement from Counsel

“We are honored to represent Captain Richmond as he seeks justice for the life-altering injuries he suffered while serving his community. While litigation is just beginning, we are committed to ensuring that the facts are thoroughly presented and holding the responsible parties accountable through the legal process. We are confident that when the evidence is weighed, the truth will prevail.” — Shane Sullivan, Esq., Representing Attorney

“It is injustice such as this that we are going to correct that reminds me why I began my career in personal injury over 35 years ago.” — Joseph LaBarbiera, Esq., Founding Partner, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan

Commitment to Accountability and Public Safety

LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan emphasizes that the claims set forth in the complaint highlight serious concerns regarding workplace safety, equipment maintenance, and the duty of care owed to law enforcement personnel. The firm intends to pursue all appropriate legal remedies on behalf of Captain Richmond and will continue to advocate for transparency and accountability as the case proceeds.

The matter is currently pending in Passaic County Superior Court - Public Case Number: PAS-L-407-26

