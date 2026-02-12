Terra Firma Energy Limited - Building A Cleaner Tomorrow Terra Firma Energy's 20MW flexible generation site located in Wrexham, UK has over the past year played a vital role in helping to maintain grid stability during periods of high demand and system stress. Terra Firma Energy's 20MW flexible generation site located in Wrexham, UK.

Terra Firma Energy Reports Strong First Year of Full Operations at their 20MW Wrexham flexible generation site.

The past 12 months have demonstrated the strength of our assets, our operating model, and our team. Wrexham has proven its value in supporting the UK power system with reliable, flexible capacity.” — Zach Dodds-Brown - Development Director Terra Firma Energy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Firma Energy is pleased to announce a strong operational performance across its Wrexham flexible generation site, marking the completion of its first full 12 months of commercial operation.Over the past year, the asset has delivered electricity into the UK power system, supporting both wholesale markets and the Balancing Mechanism. This flexible, responsive capacity has played a vital role during periods of high demand and system stress, helping to maintain grid stability. In practical terms, the sites output combined with the annual output from Terra Firma Energy’s 5MW Droitwich site is equivalent to powering approximately 6,700 UK homes for a year.Performance momentum has continued into 2026, with the site delivering critical generation during an exceptionally cold start to the year. This has further underlined the importance of reliable, dispatchable assets in supporting the UK’s energy security during periods of heightened demand.Looking ahead, Terra Firma Energy expects this strong operational performance to continue. With significant weather fronts forecast, bringing the potential for widespread snowfall and increased system tightness, the company’s assets remain well positioned to provide essential support to the national grid.Across its development portfolio, progress also remains robust. Construction at the Hereford and Wingrave sites continues to advance, with civil works at Hereford now nearing completion, a key milestone on the path to full delivery.Commenting on the update, Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director, Terra Firma Energy said:“The past 12 months have demonstrated the strength of our assets, our operating model, and our team. Wrexham has proven it value in supporting the UK power system, and we remain focused on delivering reliable, flexible capacity as the energy transition continues.”Overall, the last year has reinforced Terra Firma Energy’s role as a dependable provider of flexible generation, supporting system resilience and contributing to the UK’s evolving energy landscape.Terra Firma Energy constructs, owns, and operates flexible generation assets across the UK, providing reliable and responsive power to support grid stability and energy security. The company is focused on developing and operating high-quality infrastructure to meet the needs of a changing energy system.

