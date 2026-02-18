Wilson Partners heads North with acquisition of Afford Bond

Allan Wilson, Managing Director, Wilson Partners Ltd Adam Wardle, Director - Head of M&A, Wilson Partners Peter O'Malley, Director - Afford Bond

Wilson Partners acquires Afford Bond, a long-established North West accountancy firm, marking the firm’s first expansion beyond the South of England.

Afford Bond is a highly respected firm with a proud history and a strong presence in the North West. Marking our first move northwards and significant step in our evolution as a national firm.” — Allan Wilson

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acquisition takes Wilson Partners ’ revenues to c.£50m and increases total headcount to around 460 staff, adding new offices in Manchester, Wilmslow and Nantwich to its growing UK footprint. Afford Bond is a respected regional firm with a strong reputation across the North West, known for its long-standing client relationships, technical expertise and deep local heritage.A strategic step northHaving built strong coverage across the South of England, the acquisition represents an important milestone in Wilson Partners’ national growth strategy and a deliberate move into the North West market.Allan Wilson, Managing Director of Wilson Partners, commented:“Afford Bond is a highly respected firm with a proud history and a strong presence in the North West. This acquisition marks our first move northwards and is a significant step in the evolution of Wilson Partners as a national firm. We share a common focus on quality, client service and long-term relationships, which makes this a very natural fit.”Building a national platform with regional strengthWilson Partners has grown rapidly in recent years through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, creating a firm with deep regional roots and broad advisory capability.Adam Wardle, Head of M&A at Wilson Partners, said:“Reaching c.£50m in revenue is an important milestone, but our focus has always been on building a firm with the right people, culture and capabilities. Expanding into the North West with Afford Bond is a significant step in our journey and strengthens our ability to support clients across the UK.”Respecting heritage, investing in the futureAfford Bond will continue to operate from its existing offices, with its leadership team remaining in place to ensure continuity for clients and staff.Peter O’Malley, Director at Afford Bond, added:“Afford Bond has been part of the North West business community for nearly a century, so it was important for us to join a firm that genuinely respects our history, our people and our clients. Wilson Partners shares those values and brings the scale and ambition that will allow us to continue to grow while maintaining the service our clients expect.”“This marks an exciting new chapter for our team and our clients, and we’re looking forward to what we can achieve together.”Looking aheadThe combined firm will continue to invest in people, technology and regional capability, with a keen focus on supporting business owners, entrepreneurs and private clients across the UK.About Wilson PartnersFounded in 2008 in Maidenhead, Wilson Partners was built with a clear vision: to champion UK SMEs and their leaders. Following years of strong organic growth, the business secured investment in 2021 to accelerate its ambition of becoming a Top 20 firm. Since then, Wilson Partners has completed eleven acquisitions, with revenue increasing more than tenfold.Now a multi-award-winning firm, Wilson Partners works with SMEs, private individuals and private equity investors across the UK. The firm is recognised as a ‘Very Good’ place to work by Best Companies, awarded ‘Best Accountant’ at the EISA Awards, and was runner-up in the ‘Large Firm of the Year’ category at the 2025 Accounting Excellence Awards.Wilson Partners now has locations in Cambridge, Exeter, Maidenhead, Manchester, Nantwich, Newton Abbott, Oakham, Plymouth, Reading, Sevenoaks, Stellenbosch, Tonbridge, Wilmslow and Woking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.