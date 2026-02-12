Dennis Williams’ Acclaimed Musical 'I’ve Cried The Blues' To Debut At The Shubert Theatre

Starring The Traitors’ Candiace Dillard Bassett and Grammy Award Winner Darrel Walls Tickets On Sale Friday, February 13

I’ve Cried the Blues is a reminder that our ancestors dreamed boldly in impossible conditions, and that same courage lives in us today” — Dennis Williams

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated playwright and producer Dennis Williams brings his critically acclaimed musical I’ve Cried the Blues to the iconic Shubert Theatre for a highly anticipated debut on Saturday, May 2nd. Presented by the Shubert Theatre and Legendary Studio Shows, Dennis Williams’ I’ve Cried the Blues is a powerful, soul-stirring production blending music, resilience, and unforgettable storytelling into what has been described as “a life-changing experience.”Set against the backdrop of 1945 Little Rock, Arkansas, Dennis Williams’ I’ve Cried the Blues follows Mattie (played by powerhouse star Karen Linette), a woman determined to break free from the constraints of the segregated South. Through gripping dialogue and an emotional fusion of blues, jazz, and gospel, the musical explores themes of love, loss, sacrifice, and the unbreakable will to survive amid systemic injustice, offering a deeply resonant American story.“At a moment when our history feels dangerously close to repeating itself, telling these stories is not optional, it’s necessary,” said Williams. “I’ve Cried the Blues is a reminder that our ancestors dreamed boldly in impossible conditions, and that same courage lives in us today.”This new staging introduces exciting star power with performances by The Traitors and The Real Housewives of Potomac standout Candiace Dillard Bassett, alongside Grammy Award–winning Gospel and Soul artist Darrel Walls, who bring fresh energy and powerful new musical moments to the production. The show builds on the musical’s celebrated legacy, following earlier performances that captivated audiences with powerhouse turns by Avery Sunshine* and Keke Wyatt.The debut will take place in New Haven, Connecticut at the historic Shubert Theatre which became known as “The Birthplace of the Nation’s Greatest Hits” where over 300 shows had their world premieres, including The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady before heading to Broadway. To this day, the Shubert continues its legacy as a premiere venue for Broadway tours, with recent performances of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Music of The Temptations, SIX, Beautiful - The Carol King Musical, and the most recent blockbuster hit A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical starring Neil Fradiani. Located in downtown New Haven, the theatre remains a cultural hub for music-lovers and theatregoers alike.I’ve Cried the Blues is more than just a musical, it is a moving testament to resilience, hope, and the enduring power of music to tell our most important stories.Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13th online at Shubert.com, in-person at the Box Office at 247 College St, New Haven, CT 06510, and by phone at 203-562-5666For more information, please visit www.Shubert.com and www.IveCriedtheBlues.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.