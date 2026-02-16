almatar Introduces a Post Check-In Hotel Change Support Service to Enhance Traveler Flexibility

RIAYDH, RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- almatar , a global travel tech solution company, today announced the launch of a new optional service designed to provide travelers with added flexibility and peace of mind after hotel check-in.The service allows eligible travelers who are not satisfied with their hotel accommodation after check-in to leave the property and request assistance from almatar in rebooking an alternative hotel on the same day, subject to specific terms and conditions. The service is available only to customers who have purchased the post check-in hotel change add-on in advance during the booking process.The initiative was developed in response to traveler feedback, particularly from Saudi guests, highlighting a common travel challenge: discovering after arrival that a hotel experience does not meet expectations. The service is intended to reduce stress by offering structured support at a critical point of the travel journey.Under the service terms, travelers may request one hotel change per booking, provided that:• The rebooking request is made within two hours of the original hotel check-in• The stay duration is a minimum of two nights• The destination, check-in date, and check-out date remain unchanged• Room availability and hotel classification are subject to availability at the time of rebookingIf the newly selected hotel is priced higher, the traveler is required to pay the difference. If the price is lower, no refund of the difference will be issued. The service fee is non-refundable.“We designed this service to address a real moment of frustration that travelers experience after arrival,” said Faisal Alrajhi, CEO of almatar. “By offering structured post check-in support under clear conditions, we give travelers an additional layer of confidence and flexibility during their stay, while maintaining transparency and operational clarity.”The service can be purchased exclusively through the add-ons section of the almatar app during the booking flow, up to 48 hours before the scheduled check-in time. Rebooking requests are managed by almatar’s customer support team, and travelers are required to provide proof of check-out from the original hotel.almatar reserves the right to suspend or revoke access to the service, or take appropriate action, in cases of misuse, attempted manipulation, or violation of the applicable terms and conditions. The offer is intended for individual travelers and families and is not available to travel agencies, corporate bookings, or third-party intermediaries.This launch reflects almatar’s ongoing focus as a travel tech solution company on developing services that respond to real traveler needs while balancing flexibility, fairness, and operational integrity.About almataralmatar is a global travel tech solution company providing flight, hotel, and apartment booking services through a technology-driven platform. Built in Saudi Arabia with a global mindset, almatar focuses on customer-centric innovation and solutions designed to reflect how people travel today.

