Actus Verto welcomes Sticklebacks’ Intapp Division, strengthening its Intapp capabilities & expanding end‑to‑end service

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actus Verto, a specialist technology consultancy focused on delivering high‑quality enterprise platforms and professional services, today announced the integration of Stickleback Technologies’ Intapp Division into the Actus Verto group. This strategic move expands Actus Verto’s service capabilities and reinforces its commitment to long‑term client outcomes.

The addition of the Stickleback team enhances Actus Verto’s Intapp offering and ensures continuity of service for clients operating across diverse programme environments. It also introduces a dedicated service help desk capability, enabling clients to benefit from both strategic delivery and ongoing operational support through a single, aligned partner.

This integration reflects Actus Verto’s commitment to delivering transformation across the full lifecycle — from strategy and implementation through to sustained operation and optimisation.

“Bringing Stickleback Technologies’ Intapp Division into Actus Verto is an exciting step forward for us and, more importantly, for our clients,” said Darren Ingles, CEO of Actus Verto. “Stickleback’s expertise enhances our Intapp proposition and allows us to offer greater continuity, resilience, and assurance across major programmes and complex delivery environments.”

Stickleback Technologies brings proven experience in service delivery, application support, and help desk operations — complementing Actus Verto’s strengths in transformation management, technology modernisation, and enterprise delivery.

Lindsay Barthram, Managing Director, Consulting, commented: “This is a natural alignment. Joining Actus Verto allows Stickleback’s Intapp team to scale its impact while remaining focused on quality delivery and client outcomes. Together, we can support Intapp’s growth, meet the increasing demands of client projects, and provide confidence that services will be supported long after go‑live.”

Clients will benefit from an integrated delivery model that combines strategic oversight, hands‑on delivery, and operational support — reducing risk, increasing continuity, and delivering lasting value.

About Actus Verto

Actus Verto is an independent transformation and technology consultancy specialising in complex delivery, technology modernisation, and business change. Actus Verto works with organisations to deliver outcomes that last — combining strategic insight with hands‑on delivery expertise.

www.actusverto.com

