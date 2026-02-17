Music Executive Vito Luprano Releases Memoir ‘It's All Coming Back to Me…’ on 23 Years with Celine Dion

New Book It's All Coming Back to Me... Honors a Quarter-Century of Shared Passion, Iconic Songs, and Unforgettable Moments

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music industry veteran Vito Luprano invites fans and music lovers to revisit the heart and soul of one of the most extraordinary careers in modern music with the release of his memoir, It's All Coming Back to Me... From My Humble Beginnings to the Real Story Behind Celine Dion’s Music Career.This deeply personal reflection traces Luprano's journey from his Italian immigrant roots to becoming the executive producer who worked alongside Celine Dion and René Angélil for 23 years, contributing to 21 albums that touched the hearts of millions worldwide. The book explores the creative collaborations, studio moments, and artistic choices that brought timeless songs like "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "All by Myself," "The Power of Love," and "My Heart Will Go On" to life."As someone who lived this incredible chapter every day, I wanted to share the joy of the music we made together," Luprano shares. "This is a story of dedication, friendship, and the power of great songs—told with profound respect for Celine's unparalleled talent and the legacy we built as a team."Endorsed by some of the industry's most respected voices, the memoir opens with heartfelt testimonials: David Foster, Diane Warren, Billy Steinberg, Corey Hart, and Kara DioGuardi—highlighting the passion, song selection, and teamwork that shaped timeless hits and albums.Organized around pivotal albums and songs—from the breakthrough Unison and the groundbreaking French masterpiece D'eux to global phenomena like Falling into You and Let's Talk About Love—the book highlights the collaborative spirit that bridged Quebec's vibrant music scene with international stars, including duets with Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, and the Bee Gees.It's All Coming Back to Me on Amazon is a tribute to the fans who have kept Celine Dion's music alive for decades.About Vito LupranoVito Luprano is a veteran music executive and producer whose career spans over four decades. Best known for his 23-year tenure as Celine Dion's executive producer on 21 albums, he has collaborated with some of the industry's most iconic figures. An immigrant from Italy who built his success in Quebec, Luprano continues to champion emerging talent while honoring the legacy of great music.

