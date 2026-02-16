TYPHON Machinery Elevates Compact Performance with Launch of 'TYPHON Green Series' of Mini Excavators and Skid Steers

TYPHON Green Series on the Prowl TYPHON KUVUO 4.0, the 4 Ton Workhorse for your Construction Needs TYPHON STOMP V1000, a Multi-Functional Machine to Get the Job Done TYPHON TERROR LXV, a Compact Excavator for Heavy Duty Tasks Door to Door Delivery for your Machinery Needs

This series signifies the adaptability our customers asked for, ensuring these machines provide the best tight-space performance without sacrificing power.” — Dennis Tan

COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYPHON Machinery is a leading provider of high-performance heavy equipment, specializing in powerful yet maneuverable solutions for construction, landscaping, and agriculture. Our robust lineup features high-efficiency Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Forklifts, Wheel Loaders, and Road Rollers.Why TYPHON Green Series?The evolution of our brand reaches a new milestone with the official launch of the TYPHON Green Series. This lineup, featuring the TYPHON KUVUO 4.0 TYPHON TERROR LXV , and TYPHON STOMP V1000 , was built directly from the feedback of our community. CEO Dennis Tan explains that the inspiration for this green series came from a surge of customer requests from operators asking for more power in compact designs. We realized there was a massive community of "green lovers" who wanted a machine that looked as tough as it performed. One that remained compact without compromise. We chose the unique green aesthetic to mirror the multi-cam of a soldier, representing a machine that is as strong as a soldier on the battlefield. This series signifies the adaptability our customers asked for, ensuring these machines provide the best tight-space performance without sacrificing power.Meet the Green Series Lineup:Here is a closer look at the three new heavy-hitters joining the TYPHON family.1. TYPHON KUVUO 4.0 (4 Ton Mini Excavator)The TYPHON KUVUO 4.0 is the ultimate "tight-space" specialist, a 4-ton mini excavator designed for high-efficiency maneuvering in narrow zones. Powered by the reliable 25 HP Kubota D1703 engine, it features a zero-tail-swing design, boom swing, and retractable tracks to work flush against walls and obstacles with ease. Its advanced hydraulic system, utilizing a piston pump and multi-way valve, delivers smooth, consistent pressure for a 3106 mm digging depth and precise control over various attachments. Operators benefit from two-speed travel, metal tracks for tough terrain, and effortless pilot joystick controls, all while staying productive year-round in a fully enclosed AC/Heater cabin.2. TYPHON STOMP V1000 (1.5 Ton Skid Steer Loader)The TYPHON STOMP V1000 is a compact mini skid steer loader with 1.5-ton operating weight, specifically engineered for narrow-access sites, farms, parks, and residential gardens. Measuring just 980 mm wide, this model is powered by the reliable 24.4 HP Kubota D1105 engine. It delivers a massive 2852 mm lifting height and a 1,720 lbs rated operating capacity, making it perfect for loading high-sided trucks or moving heavy materials in tight urban rows. With its 360° body rotation, intuitive pilot controls, and a reinforced frame built for 30° slopes, the V1000 provides the precision and durability needed to get the toughest jobs done where larger machines simply can't fit.3. TYPHON TERROR LXV (6.6 Ton Mini Excavator)The TYPHON TERROR LXV is the flagship of the Green Series, a 6.6-ton powerhouse engineered for heavy-duty foundation work and land development. Equipped with the reliable 56.9 HP Kubota V2607 diesel engine, it features advanced load-sensing piston pumps that automatically optimize hydraulic flow for maximum efficiency. Built for durability and precision, it combines a heavy-duty steel track system and two-speed travel with a 360° rotating body and boom swing for effortless maneuvering in tight spots. Complete with a climate-controlled AC/Heater enclosed cabin and high-output hydraulics for versatile attachments, the LXV is the ultimate fusion of strength and operator comfort.

TYPHON Green Series of Mini Excavators, Skid Steers and other Compact Machinery for Your Needs

