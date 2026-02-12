Door Launches Alternative Assets Due Diligence Capabilities to Meet Surging Wealth Management Demand

Platform extension enables wealth managers to efficiently conduct due diligence on private credit, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure investments.

The Door platform gives us a scalable process for evaluating complex strategies without slowing down our investment decision-making.” — Ryan J. Lehman, CFA, CAIA - Director of Investments at ICM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Door, the leading financial services due diligence platform, today announced the launch of its Alternative Assets Due Diligence Module. This strategic expansion addresses the growing demand from wealth managers seeking to offer alternative investments to their clients while maintaining the rigorous due diligence standards required for these complex products.The new module extends Door's proven digital due diligence capabilities beyond traditional mutual funds and ETFs to encompass private credit, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure investments, with particular focus on evergreen funds that provide ongoing liquidity options for wealth management clients.Addressing Critical Market NeedAs wealth managers increasingly recognize client demand for alternative investments, they face significant operational and compliance challenges. Unlike traditional products, alternative assets carry heightened risks and regulatory requirements that demand more comprehensive and ongoing due diligence processes."The risks associated with offering alternatives to retail and high-net-worth clients are substantially greater than those of traditional products," said Steve Goldstein, CEO of Door. "Our Alternative Assets Module provides wealth managers with the robust, systematic approach they need to evaluate these investments while meeting stringent compliance requirements."“Door has made alternative investment due diligence far more practical for wealth managers,” said Ryan J. Lehman, CFA, CAIA - Director of Investments at ICM. “The platform gives us a scalable, defensible process for evaluating complex strategies without slowing down our investment decision-making.”Streamlined Digital Questionnaire ConversionThe platform's signature capability allows wealth managers to convert any existing due diligence questionnaire into a comprehensive digital format. Alternative asset managers can then respond through Door's intuitive online interface, with responses automatically structured for easy analysis, comparison, and aggregation across multiple investment opportunities.This digital transformation eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional paper-based or email questionnaire processes, enabling wealth managers to conduct thorough evaluations while significantly reducing administrative burden.Strategic Response to Market DynamicsThe launch represents a direct response to two powerful market trends: wealth managers' strategic push to diversify client portfolios with alternative investments, and alternative asset managers' strong desire to access the substantial wealth management distribution channel."We're seeing unprecedented interest from both sides of this equation," continued Goldstein. "Wealth managers want to meet client demand for alternatives, while asset managers are eager to tap into the wealth channel. Our platform bridges this gap by making the due diligence process efficient and comprehensive for both parties."Enhanced Compliance and Risk ManagementThe Alternative Assets Module incorporates enhanced features specifically designed to address the complex regulatory and compliance requirements associated with alternative investments. The platform enables systematic documentation of due diligence processes, automated compliance tracking, and comprehensive audit trails—critical capabilities for wealth managers operating in this more heavily regulated space.About DoorDoor is the premier financial services due diligence platform, trusted by wealth managers and investment firms to streamline and enhance their investment evaluation processes. The company's digital-first approach transforms due diligence workflows, enabling more efficient, comprehensive, and compliant investment analysis. For more information, visit www.guidetodoor.com Investor Relations: Erin Bichell, Chief Operating Officer. Email: ebichell@doorfunds.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.