While Experts Debate Whether AI Will Take Jobs, Blockchain Architect Releases Blueprint for What Comes After

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Economic Forum estimates 85 million jobs will be displaced by automation by 2026. Goldman Sachs puts the global figure at 300 million. Anthropic's CEO has warned that half of all entry-level white-collar positions could vanish within five years. Yet no credible roadmap exists for what replaces the paycheck economy — until now.Don Jayamaha Jr., CTO of Treasurium.ai and a blockchain architect with twelve years in fintech and four years in applied AI, has released The Web4 Frontier: The Jobless Millennium . The book maps the convergence of AI, blockchain, and IoT into a new economic operating system called Web4 . At its core is a simple thesis: Web3 promised financial freedom but failed ordinary people by being too complex. Web4 fixes this by placing AI agents between users and blockchain infrastructure, reducing any transaction to three clicks or fewer — the same standard that made Apple products accessible to billions.Rather than asking "will AI take my job," Jayamaha argues the right question is: when intelligent agents handle routine decision-making, how does value flow back to the people whose data fuels the system? His framework rests on three pillars: Universal Basic Data Income (UBDI) that compensates individuals for data they generate; Central Bank Digital Currencies enabling real-time programmable taxation; and tokenized enterprises where workers become stakeholders rather than disposable labor."Every pundit argues whether AI replaces 30% or 50% of jobs. They're missing the point," said Jayamaha. "The industrial revolution didn't just move people from farms to factories — it rebuilt the entire social contract. We need that same ambition now. I wrote this book as the blueprint."A Practitioner, Not a PunditJayamaha writes from inside the machine. He built the first public OpenAI-powered Binance AI agent and released it for free — while competitors raised millions in venture capital to build the same thing. A top-20 ranked creator on n8n , the leading workflow automation platform, he has deployed over 43 production automation templates and designed multi-agent systems for commercial real estate and financial services. A former adjunct professor at Shanghai University and author of The Universal Tax Code: How CBDCs Will Revolutionize Taxation, he brings both academic rigor and hands-on engineering to a debate dominated by speculation."I build the AI agents that are replacing workflows today — in real estate, in finance, in operations," Jayamaha added. "That's exactly why I know this transition needs a design, not just a debate."The Web4 Frontier: The Jobless Millennium is available now at https://web4.treasurium.capital/ . Review copies and interview requests can be directed to public.relations@treasurium.ai. Jayamaha is available for podcast, broadcast, and print interviews on AI-driven job displacement, blockchain economics, CBDC policy, and the future of work.About Treasurium.aiTreasurium.ai is a New York-based Web3 AI agency built on a single principle: every goal must be accomplished within three clicks. The company integrates AI agents that execute Web3 transactions on behalf of users, bringing decentralized finance to the masses with the simplicity that made Apple a global standard.

