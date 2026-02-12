Microalgae Market Expected to Grow Due to Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Protein, Reaching Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microalgae market has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by rising interest in sustainable and natural ingredients across various industries. As awareness grows around the benefits of microalgae, this sector is set for substantial expansion in the near future. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, important regional insights, and the factors shaping its future.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Microalgae Market Size

The microalgae market has witnessed notable growth in recent years and is projected to continue this trend. From a valuation of $1.19 billion in 2025, the market is expected to increase to $1.27 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This historical growth has been fueled by rising demand for natural nutritional ingredients, expanded use in aquaculture feed, the initial adoption of algae-based pigments, advancements in photobioreactor technologies, and increasing algae-related research efforts.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $1.65 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by a heightened focus on sustainable protein sources, greater investments in bio-based materials, broadening pharmaceutical applications derived from algae, increased use of microalgae for carbon capture, and the commercial scaling of specialized algae strains. Key trends expected to influence this market include greater incorporation of microalgae in nutritional supplements, growing adoption of algae-based biofuels, expansion into cosmetics, rising investments in controlled cultivation systems, and efforts toward developing high-yield strains.

Understanding Microalgae and Their Ecological Importance

Microalgae are tiny, photosynthetic organisms found in both freshwater and marine settings. They play a vital role in ecosystems by generating oxygen and forming the foundational food source in aquatic environments. Through photosynthesis, microalgae convert sunlight, carbon dioxide, and nutrients into biomass, which supports various life forms and has multiple industrial applications.

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Protein Boosts Microalgae Market

One of the main factors propelling the microalgae market forward is the growing consumer preference for plant-based protein. Species like spirulina and chlorella are rich in protein and present a sustainable alternative to conventional protein sources such as soy and animal products. As more people adopt plant-based diets for health benefits, environmental reasons, and ethical considerations, microalgae stand out due to their strong nutritional value, balanced amino acid profiles, and versatility in food products. For example, the French retail market for plant-based foods was valued at $0.591 billion in 2024 across five categories, marking an 8.8% increase from 2023 and a 20.5% rise compared to 2022, according to the Good Food Institute in June 2025. This surge highlights the expanding demand for plant-based proteins, which directly supports microalgae market growth.

Regional Overview of the Global Microalgae Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the microalgae market. The overall market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

