Europe Doors & Windows Market Size to Grow USD 75.70 Billion by 2031, Expanding at 3.45% CAGR | Arizton

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerated investment in energy-efficient construction, large-scale renovation, and sustainable building materials is reshaping Europe’s doors and windows market toward high-performance and low-carbon solutions. This shift is reflected in the steady expansion of the market, which was valued at USD 61.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 75.70 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period. As developers, homeowners, and public authorities prioritize durability, thermal efficiency, and regulatory compliance, advanced doors and windows systems are becoming a cornerstone of Europe’s next-generation building envelope.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE (2031): USD 75.70 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2025): USD 61.75 Billion

CAGR (2025-2031): 3.45%

MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT): 156.41 Million Units (2031)

HISTORIC YEAR:2022-2024

BASE YEAR:2025

FORECAST YEAR:2026-2031

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product, End User, Type, Material, Installation, Operation, and Region

REGIONAL ANALYSIS: Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, and Finland

Compliance to Core Strategy: Sustainability Reshapes the Market

Sustainability has moved from compliance to a core strategy in Europe’s doors and windows market. Following the 2024 recast of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), all new buildings in the EU must be zero-emission by 2030, driving strong demand for high-performance fenestration. Energy-efficient glazing, thermally broken frames, and low-emissivity coatings are now standard across new and renovated buildings, as consumers, developers, and public agencies increasingly prioritize low-carbon designs that reduce energy use and extend product lifespans.

Across Germany, France, and the Nordics, policy incentives are accelerating the replacement of outdated windows with triple glazing and recycled aluminium profiles. In response, manufacturers are expanding sustainable product portfolios with bio-based composites, certified timber, and recycled aluminium, positioning energy-efficient fenestration as one of the most resilient and investable segments in Europe’s green building ecosystem.

Solar-Integrated Doors, Windows, and Façades Strengthen Europe’s Net-Zero Economics

Europe’s construction market is moving beyond passive efficiency toward energy-active buildings, where façades, windows, and doors generate power. The integration of building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and solar glazing, supported by the European Solar Strategy and RePowerEU, is turning fenestration into an on-site energy asset. Leading manufacturers such as Onyx Solar, AGC Glass Europe, and Guardian Glass are enabling adoption through photovoltaic and semi-transparent glass solutions. With falling module costs and greater design flexibility, solar-harvesting façades are increasingly specified in commercial, institutional, and retrofit projects across Germany and the Netherlands.

Consumer-Driven Mass Customization Emerges as a Competitive Advantage

Consumer demand in Europe’s doors and windows market is increasingly driven by personalization and design flexibility, as homeowners seek customized colors, materials, and finishes that align with modern architectural styles. This shift is being supported by digital platforms from manufacturers such as VELUX, Schüco, and JELD-WEN, which enable customers to visualize and configure products online before purchase. Growing adoption of digital tools, combined with rising e-commerce activity in home improvement, is strengthening demand for made-to-order solutions. At the same time, architects and developers are integrating these options into BIM workflows, while manufacturers are leveraging flexible, data-driven production systems to deliver customized products without longer lead times. This convergence of digital engagement and agile manufacturing is positioning mass customization as a key growth driver in Europe’s fenestration market.

Renovation-Led Demand Positions Germany and the UK as Key Growth Markets

Germany is emerging as the fastest-growing market in Europe’s doors and windows sector, recording a CAGR of 5.59%, supported by sustained investment in non-residential construction and large-scale renovation of ageing commercial and institutional assets. Serial refurbishment programs such as Energiesprong Deutschland are accelerating demand for high-performance façades, windows, and doors, particularly in prefabricated and public buildings. At the same time, façade renewal projects in cities such as Bremen highlight clear product uptrading, with increased use of replacement glazing and recycled aluminium profiles, reinforcing the premiumisation trend in specifications. In the UK, market growth is primarily driven by replacement demand across commercial buildings and public infrastructure, positioning retrofit activity as the key volume and revenue driver.

Top Companies in Europe Doors & Windows Market

Key Company Profiles

• VKR Holding

• JELD-WEN

• Schüco International

• Internorm

• Inwido

• VEKA

Other Prominent Company Profiles

• Aluplast

• Anglian Home Improvement

• Arbonia

• ASSA ABLOY

• Astraseal

• Bertrand

• Crystal Windows

• Deceuninck

• Dormakaba

• Drutex

• Eko-Okna

• Finstral

• Gartfen

• GEZE

• Gealan

• Slowinscy

• Svenska Fonster

• Weru

• Reynaers Aluminum

• REHAU Group

• Rawington

• Profine Group

• Profel Group

• Piva Group

• Oknoplast

• Nusco

• NorDan

• Neuffer Windows + Doors

• Masonite

• MALERBA

• Korzekwa

• Josko

• Gretsch-Unitas

• Goran

• Gilje

• Karo

• Ford Windows

• Hörmann

• DAKO

• Wicona

• Groupe Liebot

• Epwin Group

• Technal

• CMAI

Market Segmentation: How Demand Varies by Product, Use, and Region Across Europe

• Product: Doors and Windows

• End-User: Residential and Non-Residential

• Type: Interior and Exterior

• Material: Plastic & Glass, Wood, Metal, Composite, and Others

• Installation: Replacement and New Construction

• Operation: Manual and Automatic

• Region: Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, and Finland

