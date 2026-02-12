Feta Cheese Market to Grow by 2030, Driven by Rising Sheep & Goat Milk Production and Tech Innovations

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feta cheese market has been attracting increasing attention worldwide, driven by evolving consumer tastes and expanding culinary trends. Its rising popularity is closely linked to the growing appreciation for Mediterranean cuisine and a shift toward healthier, premium dairy options. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and prominent trends shaping the future of feta cheese.

Feta Cheese Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The feta cheese market has experienced solid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $15.3 billion in 2025 to $16.33 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This past growth has been fueled by the wider adoption of Mediterranean dishes, strong demand within the foodservice industry, adherence to traditional cheese-making methods, increased consumption of soft cheeses, and well-established retail distribution frameworks.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust momentum. By 2030, the feta cheese market is forecasted to reach $21.53 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. Several factors will support this progression, including heightened demand for premium dairy products, rising health-conscious consumer behavior, expansion in international trade of cheeses, greater inclusion of feta in ready-to-eat meals, and innovations such as reduced-fat feta varieties. Key trends shaping the future include a surge in the desire for authentic regional cheese styles, preference for products made from sheep and goat milk, growth in premium and artisanal feta options, an emphasis on clean-label and traditional production techniques, and increased popularity of packaged and branded feta products.

Understanding Feta Cheese Characteristics and Composition

Feta cheese is recognized as a soft, white cheese notable for its high sodium and saturated fat content. It offers a tangy, sharp flavor combined with a creamy texture, typically crafted from sheep and goat milk. Traditionally, feta is produced mainly from sheep’s milk but often includes up to 30% goat milk mixed with 70% sheep milk, which contributes to its distinct taste profile.

Primary Drivers Fueling Feta Cheese Market Expansion

One of the main factors propelling the feta cheese market is the rising production of sheep and goat milk. Milk, derived from cows, goats, and other animals, serves as a fundamental ingredient for various dairy products such as butter, cheese, and yogurt. Since feta cheese largely consists of sheep’s milk, with some goat milk blended in, any growth in the supply of these milk sources directly boosts the availability and production of feta cheese. For instance, in February 2024, data from the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs indicated that in July, dairies in the UK processed 1,203 million liters of milk. The 12-month rolling average up to July showed a slight 0.1% increase compared to the previous year’s figures. This upward trend in sheep and goat milk production is a key contributor to the feta cheese market’s growth.

Europe’s Leading Role and Asia-Pacific’s Rising Influence in Feta Cheese

Europe currently stands as the dominant region in the global feta cheese market as of 2025. It holds the largest market share due to its strong culinary traditions and widespread consumption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness and demand for Mediterranean flavors and premium dairy products. The market report covers various geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global feta cheese landscape.

