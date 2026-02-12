Cell Cryopreservation Market to Reach US$ 104.8 Bn by 2035, Driven by Cell & Gene Therapy and Biobanking Expansion

Cell Cryopreservation Market

The Global cell cryopreservation market size was valued at US$ 14.9 Bn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 104.8 Bn by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 19.4%

North America dominated the market in 2024, holding the largest revenue share of 40.2% in 2024 ” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cell cryopreservation market size was valued at US$ 14.9 Bn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 104.8 Bn by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2035. The market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by rapid progress in regenerative medicine, commercialization of advanced cell and gene therapies, expansion of biobanking infrastructure, and increasing demand for long-term biological sample storage across research and clinical settings. As healthcare systems worldwide shift toward precision medicine and personalized therapeutics, cryopreservation technologies are becoming an indispensable component of modern biomedical workflows.👉 Get your sample market research report copy today@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86912 Market OverviewCell cryopreservation refers to the process of preserving living cells at ultra-low temperatures, typically using liquid nitrogen or mechanical freezers, to maintain their structural integrity and biological functionality for extended periods. This process involves the use of cryoprotective agents (CPAs) that prevent ice crystal formation and cellular damage during freezing and thawing cycles.The technology is widely used for preserving stem cells, immune cells, reproductive cells (sperm and oocytes), embryos, and other primary or cultured cell lines. Cryopreservation supports diverse applications including regenerative medicine, drug discovery, oncology research, fertility treatments, and cell-based immunotherapies.The market includes a comprehensive ecosystem of products such as controlled-rate freezers, cryogenic storage tanks, ultra-low temperature freezers, cryovials, cryobags, monitoring systems, and cryoprotective media. As therapeutic pipelines expand and research intensifies, the demand for high-performance and scalable cryogenic storage systems is increasing rapidly.Key Market DriversExpansion of Cell and Gene Therapy PipelineOne of the most significant growth drivers is the accelerating development of cell and gene therapies. CAR-T cell therapies, gene-editing treatments, and other advanced biologics require secure and reliable cryopreservation at multiple stages of manufacturing, storage, and distribution. The commercialization of these therapies is creating sustained demand for advanced cryogenic infrastructure.Growth in Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell ResearchStem cell therapies are being explored for treating chronic and degenerative diseases such as cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular conditions. Increasing public and private investment in regenerative medicine research is fueling the need for long-term storage solutions capable of preserving cellular viability and potency.Expansion of Biobanking InitiativesPublic and private biobanks are expanding globally to support genomic research, disease modeling, and personalized medicine initiatives. National healthcare programs are increasingly investing in large-scale sample storage facilities, further strengthening demand for cryopreservation systems.Rising Clinical Trials and Drug Discovery ActivitiesThe growing number of clinical trials involving cell-based therapeutics requires efficient storage and transportation of biological materials. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely heavily on cryopreservation technologies to maintain sample integrity during multi-site research collaborations.Key DevelopmentsIn February 2025, BioLife Solutions, Inc. expanded its product range to include advanced cryopreservation media and controlled-rate freezers. These additions respond to the ever-increasing demand for cell and gene therapies alongside the preservation and storage of biological materials.In September 2024, Colder Products Company developed Aseptic micro-connectors, compatible with freeze cassettes for processing in gene and cell therapies. This new design facilitates the junctions to be formed external to the biosafety cabinets enhancing ease of handling biological samples and mitigates wastage during storage and transport.Technological AdvancementsTechnological innovation continues to enhance the efficiency and reliability of cryopreservation systems. Controlled-rate freezing technology enables gradual temperature reduction, minimizing cellular stress and improving post-thaw recovery rates. Automated cryogenic storage systems integrated with robotics reduce manual handling and contamination risks.Additionally, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and digital monitoring platforms allows real-time temperature tracking and remote alert systems, ensuring sample safety. Advances in cryoprotective agents are improving cell survival rates while reducing toxicity. Closed-system cryopreservation solutions are also gaining traction, particularly in clinical-grade applications where sterility and regulatory compliance are critical.Artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics are increasingly being used to optimize freezing protocols and enhance operational efficiency, marking a shift toward smart cryogenic storage facilities.👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86912<ype=S Regional InsightsNorth America holds the largest share of the global market, supported by strong biotechnology infrastructure, extensive R&D funding, and early adoption of advanced therapeutic modalities. The United States leads in clinical trial activity and commercialization of innovative cell-based treatments.Europe maintains a significant market position due to supportive regulatory frameworks, increasing government investment in life sciences research, and expanding biobanking initiatives. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are key contributors to regional growth.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest expansion through 2035. Rapid growth of biotechnology sectors, rising healthcare expenditure, and supportive government policies in China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving adoption of cryogenic technologies. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually increasing their investments in advanced healthcare infrastructure.Competitive LandscapeThe global cell cryopreservation market is highly competitive and innovation-driven. Market participants are focusing on expanding product portfolios, enhancing automation capabilities, and forming strategic collaborations with biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms. Investments in advanced monitoring technologies, energy-efficient systems, and scalable storage solutions are key competitive strategies.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Merck KGaASartorius AGBioLife Solutions Inc.PromoCell GmbHLonza Group LtdHiMedia LaboratoriesCreative BiolabsCorning IncorporatedPluristyx, Inc.Helmer Scientific Inc.Cardinal HealthTakara Bio Inc.STEMCELL Technologies.GE HealthCareOther Prominent PlayersMergers and acquisitions are also common as companies aim to strengthen their technological capabilities and geographic presence. Partnerships between equipment manufacturers and therapy developers are fostering integrated supply chain solutions tailored to clinical and commercial needs.Challenges and RestraintsDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces certain constraints. High capital expenditure for cryogenic storage systems may limit adoption among smaller laboratories and emerging institutions. Stringent regulatory requirements for clinical-grade storage demand rigorous compliance and quality control. Additionally, maintaining consistent ultra-low temperatures requires robust infrastructure and backup systems to prevent sample loss.However, increasing standardization, technological improvements, and growing industry experience are expected to mitigate these challenges over time.Future OutlookThe cell cryopreservation market is entering a phase of transformative growth. As personalized medicine and regenerative therapies become more mainstream, cryogenic storage solutions will remain central to therapeutic manufacturing and research operations. Automation, digitalization, and AI-driven optimization will redefine storage efficiency and risk management practices.Decentralized manufacturing models for cell therapies and expanding global clinical trial networks will further elevate demand for secure, scalable, and transport-ready cryopreservation systems. With sustained innovation and investment, the market is well-positioned to surpass US$ 104.8 Bn by 2035, reflecting its critical role in the evolving landscape of advanced healthcare technologies.FAQs – Cell Cryopreservation MarketQ1. What is the projected market size by 2035?The market is expected to reach US$ 104.8 Bn by 2035.Q2. What is the expected CAGR during the forecast period?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2035.Q3. What are the primary growth drivers?Expansion of cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine research, and global biobanking initiatives are key drivers.Q4. Which region dominates the market?North America currently holds the largest share due to strong biotechnology infrastructure and clinical trial activity.Q5. Which segment is expected to grow the fastest?The cell and gene therapy application segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:Non-specific Endonuclease Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-specific-endonuclease-market.html Gas Compressor Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-compressor-market.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.