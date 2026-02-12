B Futurist appointed as official distributor for Lador Rotterdam, Netherlands

Featured top SKUs from La’dor

B Futurist signs official distribution deal with La'dor, expanding Korean haircare across Europe through structured B2B rollout and compliance support.

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B Futurist, a global brand partner based in Rotterdam, has signed an official distribution agreement with La'dor, a Korean haircare manufacturer established in 2008. The partnership supports B Futurist’s continued expansion into Korean personal care categories through structured distribution across European markets.

La'dor develops and manufactures a range of haircare products focused on scalp maintenance, hair repair, and protein based formulas. The company distributes its assortment through domestic and international channels, including Olive Young Global, YesStyle, Amazon, and various regional e-commerce platforms.

“La'dor has developed a multimarket distribution presence and a wide product catalogue focused on specific haircare functions. The formats and price points are compatible with our retail partners’ current assortment strategies, particularly in markets where Korean personal care has stable consumer demand,” said Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist.

The brand’s product range includes items such as the Perfect Hair Fill Up Ampoule, Keratin Power Glue, Tea Tree Scalp Clinic Hair Pack, and Dermatical Scalp Tonic. These products are listed in both B2C and B2B channels across Asia, Europe, and North America.

B Futurist offers tailored services for brand partners to ensure the right channel strategy based on product type, market conditions, and retailer expectations. This is supported by operational infrastructure that includes regulation compliant import processing, multi market payment term coordination, repackaging when required, and onboarding across B2B platforms and retail groups.

Under the agreement, B Futurist will act as the official distributor for La'dor in select European markets and beyond. The company will manage import operations, compliance documentation, and onboarding of wholesale accounts across online retail, pharmacy, and multi-brand store formats.

“Our distribution model supports Korean manufacturers with regulatory navigation and operational setup for the European market,” said Iris Tsai, Korean Brand Development Team Lead at B Futurist. “We will integrate La'dor into our logistics and sales systems to facilitate market entry and regional availability.”

This partnership follows B Futurist’s ongoing transition from wholesale to brand specific distribution agreements. The company currently supports international brands across more than 30 markets with warehousing, compliance services, and structured B2B rollout.

Retailers interested in onboarding La'dor may contact B Futurist for wholesale inquiries.

