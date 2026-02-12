Food Pathogen Testing Market Expected to Expand as Innovative Molecular Diagnostic Tools Become More Widely Adopted

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food pathogen testing market has become increasingly vital as concerns about food safety continue to rise worldwide. With growing awareness of foodborne illnesses and stricter regulations, this sector is rapidly evolving, presenting significant opportunities for technological advancements and market expansion. Let’s explore the current size, growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook for food pathogen testing.

Current Size and Expected Growth of the Food Pathogen Testing Market

The food pathogen testing market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $12.31 billion in 2025 to $13.68 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This rise has been largely driven by an increase in foodborne illness cases, tighter food safety regulations, growth in processed food manufacturing, higher outsourcing of testing services, and advancements in microbiological testing techniques.

Download a free sample of the food pathogen testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8259&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even faster, reaching $20.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. This surge is attributed to greater adoption of rapid and real-time testing technologies, increased investment in sophisticated food diagnostic tools, a stronger focus on preventive food safety measures, growth of testing in emerging food markets, and the integration of digital data management systems within testing workflows. Notable trends during this forecast period include rising use of PCR-based methods, growing demand for on-site testing, greater automation in laboratories, and enhanced multi-pathogen detection capabilities.

Understanding the Role of Food Pathogen Testing

Food pathogen testing involves identifying harmful organisms in food products to ensure safety and hygiene during production. This process plays a critical role in preventing foodborne diseases, enhancing sanitation, and protecting consumers from dangerous contaminants that may be present in raw materials, manufacturing environments, or finished goods. By systematically monitoring and eliminating pathogens, food producers can uphold quality standards and meet regulatory requirements.

View the full food pathogen testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-pathogen-testing-global-market-report

Importance of Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry

The food and beverage sector is a key driver for the growth of the food pathogen testing market. This industry, covering everything from agriculture and food manufacturing to retail outlets and dining establishments, relies heavily on pathogen testing to maintain product safety and quality. Testing helps detect and control harmful microbes, prevent outbreaks of illness, protect public health, comply with food safety laws, and build consumer trust in the products they buy.

For example, in October 2024, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) reported that average weekly spending on food and drink rose to $57.20 (£43.33) per person in 2023, up by 5.4% from $54.30 (£41.11) in 2022. This increasing consumer demand in the food sector is a strong factor propelling the expansion of food pathogen testing services.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Markets in Food Pathogen Testing

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the global food pathogen testing market, reflecting well-established regulatory frameworks and advanced food safety infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The broader market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and emerging opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-pathogen-safety-testing-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-pathogen-testing-global-market-report

Food Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-diagnostics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.