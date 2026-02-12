Renown Lending Launches UK Brokerage to Expand Private Credit Services

Hajarah Zahoor Business Development Manager London

Australian non-bank lender Renown Lending formally launches UK brokerage operations to connect global capital with British borrowers.

Our UK launch reflects growing global demand for flexible, relationship-driven private credit solutions.” — Kalpi Prasad, Founder, Renown Lending

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renown Lending , the Australian-founded non-bank lender known for its fast, flexible and ethical approach to private credit , has officially launched brokerage operations in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s international growth strategy.The move into the UK reflects increasing demand from British brokers, developers and business owners seeking alternative funding solutions outside traditional banking channels. With private credit continuing to expand globally, Renown Lending’s entry into the UK market positions the firm to connect international capital sources with structured, asset-backed lending opportunities across Britain.Founded in Australia, Renown Lending has built a reputation for delivering first and second mortgages, bridging finance, construction funding and business-purpose loans for borrowers who require speed, discretion and tailored structuring. The UK brokerage division will focus on commercial and residential property-backed transactions, working closely with sophisticated investors and funding partners across multiple jurisdictions.Kalpi Prasad, Founder of Renown Lending, said the UK expansion was a natural evolution of the company’s long-term vision.“Over the past two years, we have seen a clear shift in global credit markets. Borrowers are seeking agile, relationship-driven lenders who understand complex transactions. The UK launch allows us to support British intermediaries while also creating strategic opportunities for Australian businesses operating internationally.”The London presence will operate as a brokerage platform, facilitating structured lending solutions and partnering with established UK capital providers. Renown Lending’s model centres on transparency, ethical credit assessment and rapid indicative approvals, principles that have underpinned its growth across Australia.The expansion also strengthens cross-border opportunities between the UK and Australia. Australian developers and investors with UK interests will now have direct access to on-the-ground expertise, while UK borrowers can benefit from Renown Lending’s international capital relationships.The company has indicated that the UK launch forms part of a broader international strategy, with additional jurisdictions under consideration.“Our ambition is to build a global private credit ecosystem,” Prasad added. “London is one of the world’s financial capitals. Establishing a presence here reinforces our commitment to responsible growth and disciplined expansion.”Renown Lending continues to operate across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth, supporting brokers, developers and SMEs with asset-backed funding solutions.

