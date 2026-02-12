Human Milk Bank Market Projected to Reach USD 843.1 Million by 2035, With 6.4% CAGR | TMR

Human Milk Bank Market

Global human milk bank market grows on rising preterm births and hospital adoption. Valued at US$422.7 Mn in 2024, it is projected to reach US$843.1 Mn by 2035.

Human milk banks are gaining global traction as rising preterm births drive demand for safe, donor-based neonatal nutrition.” — — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global human milk bank market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by rising preterm and low-birth-weight rates, increasing clinical preference for donor human milk, and the rapid expansion of hospital-based human milk banks. According to the latest industry outlook, the market was valued at US$ 422.7 Mn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 843.1 Mn by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2035.The growing integration of human milk banks into neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), combined with improved screening, pasteurization, and cold-chain logistics, is reshaping the global neonatal nutrition and maternal healthcare landscape.Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample report copy today @: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86911 Market OverviewThe human milk bank market reached US$ 422.7 Mn in 2024 and is forecast to nearly double by 2035. The industry’s growth is supported by:• Rising global preterm and low-birth-weight infant rates• Increasing clinical adoption of donor human milk• Expansion of hospital-based milk banks• Strong endorsement from pediatric and public health organizations• Advancements in milk screening, pasteurization, and storage technologiesNorth America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 38.5% of total revenue, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread NICU availability, and favorable reimbursement policies.By type, Donor Human Milk held the largest market share of 65.3% in 2024, reflecting its growing recognition as the preferred alternative to maternal milk for high-risk neonates.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Preterm and Low-Birth-Weight RatesThe increasing prevalence of premature and low-birth-weight deliveries worldwide remains one of the primary drivers of the human milk bank market. Preterm infants possess underdeveloped immune and gastrointestinal systems, making them highly vulnerable to infections and feeding intolerance.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 13.4 million babies are born preterm each year globally, and prematurity-related complications remain a leading cause of neonatal mortality. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a preterm birth rate of 10.4%, highlighting the continued clinical burden.2. Expanding Hospital-Based Human Milk BanksThe rapid expansion of hospital-based human milk banks is significantly contributing to market growth. Hospitals increasingly view milk banks as essential components of NICU services rather than optional support programs.Hospital-integrated milk banks enable faster access to donor milk, improved clinical oversight, and strict adherence to safety protocols. Many tertiary-care hospitals expanded their in-house milk banking capabilities in 2024 to ensure consistent donor milk availability.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe competitive landscape of the human milk bank market is characterized by hospital networks, non-profit organizations, and specialized milk banking service providers. Leading players include:• Prolacta Bioscience, Inc.• Australian Red Cross Lifeblood• Mothers’ Milk Bank• The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP Mothers’ Milk Bank)• BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank• Mercy Health• NorthernStar Mothers Milk Bank• Milk Matters• UAMS Milk BankThese organizations focus on donor recruitment, safety compliance, clinical partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their service reach.Recent DevelopmentsThe market has witnessed several notable expansions and collaborations:• November 2025: A new donor milk dispensary opened in South Portland, increasing regional access to pasteurized donor milk.• October 2025: Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank expanded operations with four new milk depots across the region.• August 2025: Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes partnered with LactationMD, PLLC, establishing new donor milk depot and dispensary sites.New Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunitiesIntegration with Public Health and Neonatal Care ProgramsGovernments and healthcare systems are increasingly aligning donor milk programs with maternal and child health initiatives. Expanded insurance coverage, public funding, and awareness campaigns present long-term growth opportunities.Technological Advancements in Milk Processing and TrackingDigital donor screening, automated pasteurization, and milk tracking systems enhance safety, traceability, and operational scalability.Challenges• Limited donor awareness in low- and middle-income regions• High operational and compliance costs• Logistical challenges in cold-chain management• Regulatory variability across regions👉 Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86911 Market Trends & InnovationsSeveral trends are shaping the future of the human milk bank market:1. Integration of donor milk as standard NICU nutrition2. Expansion of hospital-based and regional milk banks3. Improved pasteurization and storage technologies4. Digitalization of donor screening and milk tracking5. Growing collaboration between hospitals and milk banksFuture OutlookThe human milk bank market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035, supported by rising neonatal vulnerability, expanding hospital infrastructure, and increasing endorsement from pediatric and public health organizations.North America is expected to retain its leading position due to strong regulatory frameworks and reimbursement support, while Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness increased adoption as healthcare systems strengthen neonatal care capabilities.Market SegmentationBy Type• Donor Human Milk• Processing & Storage ServicesBy End User• Hospitals & NICUs• Community-Based Milk BanksBy Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaKey Trends for the Future• Institutionalization of donor milk programs• Expansion of hospital-based milk banks• Improved reimbursement and public funding• Technological modernization of milk processing• Stronger alignment with maternal and infant health initiatives👉 to buy this comprehensive market research report, click here @: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86911<ype=S Important FAQs with Answers1. How big was the global human milk bank market in 2024?The market was valued at US$ 422.7 Mn in 2024.2. How large will the industry be by 2035?The market is projected to reach US$ 843.1 Mn by 2035.3. What is driving the growth of the human milk bank market?Key drivers include rising preterm and low-birth-weight rates, expanding hospital-based milk banks, and increasing clinical adoption of donor human milk.4. What is the expected CAGR during 2025–2035?The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.5. Who are the prominent players in the global market?Major organizations include Prolacta Bioscience, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, Mothers’ Milk Bank, CHOP Mothers’ Milk Bank, and BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank, among others.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –• Fencing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fencing-market.html • Athletic Footwear Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/athletic-footwear-market.html • Skin Care Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/skincare-market.html • Baby Care Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/baby-care-products-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.