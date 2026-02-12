President Cyril Ramaphosa: Opening of Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy

Programme Director,

Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers

Representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime,

National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr. Makgothi Thobakgale,

Chaplain of the Drakenstein Correctional Facility, Rev. Dr. Eben Mourries,

Leadership and staff of the Drakenstein Correctional Facility,

Residents,

Guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning. Goeie môre. Molweni. Sanibonani. Dumelang. Avuxeni. Lotjhani.

Thirty-six years ago - almost to the day, the eyes of the world were fixed on the gates just beyond where we stand now.

They were waiting for the moment one man would walk out of the gates of history, and into legend.

At around four-fifteen pm local time, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela beside him, walked out of the gates into the massive crowd that had gathered to greet him.

To have been there beside the father of our nation as he took his first steps as a free man, remains one of the greatest honours of my life.

Few moments have marked me more than being witness - at close quarters, to the day that lit the path toward the birth of a new South Africa.

Today the Drakenstein Correctional Facility once again stands at the threshold of a new chapter in our country’s history.

We are here to open a training center that will carry Madiba’s name, and carry forward his legacy of service, leadership and rebuilding.

The Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy stands as a powerful affirmation of the values Madiba stood for and lived by and that continue to guide our democracy.

This facility will embody the letter and spirit of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Nelson Mandela Rules - as adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

Having spent 27 years in prison, Madiba stood for the fair and humane treatment of all throughout his life.

Madiba believed that offenders are deserving of dignity, respect and humane treatment, and that that justice is not measured by how harshly we punish, but by how faithfully we uphold human dignity, even in the most difficult circumstances.

The Nelson Mandela Rules advocate for amongst others humane conditions of imprisonment, the importance of rehabilitation of offenders, the provision of educational and vocational training for inmates, and recognising the value of the work of prison staff.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We cannot talk about overcoming crime in South Africa without having a frank, honest conversation about the rehabilitation of offenders, their re-integration into society, and prevention of re-offending.

Our people are fed up with crime, and at most times are inclined to the “lock the door and throw away the key” mentality when it comes to offenders.

Yet this will not serve us in the long term as a country.

Offenders come from communities, from families.

They are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons. They are husbands, wives, partners, friends and colleagues. In as much as far too many in our country have been impacted by crime, there are also many families across the country from whence the offenders came, and they too have suffered.

Once they have served their sentences, ex-offenders are released back into the community. It is therefore a priority that we ensure that they are rehabilitated and provided with the necessary support to successfully reintegrate into society.

The reality is that we have fallen far short of this objective. Last year the Minister of Correctional Services disclosed that over the past three years more than 18 000 ex-offenders out on parole re-offended, including for serious crimes.

Ex-offenders face many challenges when they exit prison, particularly the stigma of having been behind bars.

Many lack basic financial stability. Because they have a criminal record it is difficult, if not impossible to find work. Many ex-offenders leave prison with untreated mental health and substance abuse problems. Rebuilding trust with family members and friends is perhaps the hardest of all.

Countless offenders return to the same environment that contributed to them offending, where they are exposed to violence and drugs. Ex-offenders who were members of gangs inside prison are pressured to stay affiliated to the gang even when outside the prison walls.

Facing social stigma, an unwelcoming environment and social isolation, far too many return to a life of crime.

The Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy is determined to break this cycle.

Last year work commenced on refurbishing the Drakenstein Management Area Training Center into this new facility.

It will focus on providing education, skills training and support to inmates in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules - extending the vistas of opportunity to inmates in preparation for life outside prison, and those serving long sentences, a chance to better themselves.

I am told this is the first such facility of its kind on the African continent, so it will serve as a knowledge hub not only for South African officials, but also for the global corrections community.

This is not merely a building, but a story.

You are welcomed by striking artwork depicting Madiba’s art created by offenders themselves. This is not incidental. It is deeply symbolic. It reflects the very essence of rehabilitation. It is about unlocking the human potential, creativity and self-worth.

The furniture that fills this academy has also been produced by offenders within our correctional system. Every table, every chair, every crafted piece speaks to the power of skills development, meaningful work and desire for change.

Today we open a repurposed, renovated and expanded facility, transformed into a modern training academy. One cannot help but marvel at the quality of workmanship.

It fills me with pride to appreciate work of such high standard being produced by local hands, by men and women within our correctional system.

Working together with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as the custodian of the Nelson Mandela Rules, this academy will ensure that training, practice and policy are firmly guided by the values Madiba stood for.

This facility symbolises the humanisation of corrections, the elevation of dignity, and the global pursuit of justice rooted in humanity.

Allow me to pay tribute to the men and women of the Department of Correctional Services who perform one of the most demanding and often unrecognised duties in our public service.

Every day, correctional officials work under difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions. Your responsibility goes beyond custody and security. You have the duty to transform lives and instil hope where there is often despair.

We appreciate and acknowledge the challenges posed by overcrowding and resource constraints. However, I take great encouragement from the efforts within the Department to advance self-sufficiency and sustainability, skills development and productive work, ensuring that correctional facilities become places of rehabilitation rather than mere containment.

Your commitment affirms that even in the most difficult circumstances, our correctional system remains anchored in humanity, professionalism and service to the nation.

May this academy stand as a living tribute to Nelson Mandela’s legacy. May it shape generations of correctional practitioners committed to dignity and reform.

I thank you.