Protheragen Elevates Chemical Offerings with Expansive Solvents and Catalysts Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protheragen, an ISO9001-certified supplier of specialty chemicals, continues to solidify its position in the chemical industry by offering a comprehensive and high-quality product portfolio that spans industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, high-performance solvents, and advanced catalysts. With a commitment to scientific innovation and quality excellence, Protheragen's diverse chemical solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of research institutions, manufacturing enterprises, and various industrial sectors worldwide, driving progress and efficiency across pharmaceutical, agricultural, manufacturing, and scientific research fields.As a globally recognized chemical supplier , Protheragen has curated a full-spectrum chemical product range that forms the foundation of its industry-leading offerings. Solvents represent a key segment of Protheragen's product portfolio, with five major categories: acids, alcohols, ketones, esters, and phosphorus reagents, each with tailored functionalities for specific industrial reactions and processes. Acid solvents are indispensable for esterification, hydrolysis and alkylation reactions; Alcohol solvents leverage broad polarity and hydrogen bonds for extraction and formulation production; Ketone solvents deliver strong polarity and excellent solvency for degreasing, cleaning and synthetic reactions; Ester solvents, with low toxicity and high boiling points, align with the requirements of green industrial processes; and Phosphorus reagents serve as essential building blocks for the synthesis of high-end pharmaceutical molecules such as nucleosides and oligonucleotides.Adhering to ISO, USP, EP, and other international standards, Protheragen's solvents are available in multi-level purity grades including industrial grade, reagent grade, and chromatographic grade, ensuring consistent batch-to-batch quality. The solvents are widely applied across pharmaceuticals & life sciences, chemical and manufacturing industries, and the cosmetics sector, with uncompromising purity that eliminates impurity interference in chemical reactions and final product performance, providing solid support for R&D innovation and production optimization.In addition to solvents, Protheragen's catalyst portfolio further extends its industry capabilities, offering reliable and compliant catalyst products that drive process improvement and new reaction development for its global partners. Its catalyst product line includes metal-organic catalysts, chiral catalysts, cross-coupling catalysts, and polymerization catalysts, boasting a diverse range of metal centers including palladium, ruthenium, titanium, zirconium and chromium, paired with various ligand structures to match the unique synthetic needs of different industries and research projects.A hallmark of Protheragen's catalysts is their exceptional performance and stability: all catalyst products are thoroughly purified and structurally confirmed to ensure accurate metal content, well-defined ligand structures, and high batch consistency. Beyond standard off-the-shelf products, the company also provides professional customization services, designing and synthesizing tailor-made ligands or metal complexes to adapt to clients' unique reaction conditions and process requirements.Have no idea how to find suitable chemicals? Protheragen’s team of experienced chemical professionals offers expert guidance on product selection and technical advice to help customers find the optimal chemical solutions for their specific projects. The company has also streamlined its ordering process, making it quick and easy for customers to access its extensive product catalog, with dedicated support for custom product requests and solutions for hard-to-find chemical needs.About ProtheragenProtheragen is a leading global chemical supplier specializing in the research, development and supply of high-quality laboratory chemicals, industrial chemicals, agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, solvents, and catalysts. With a focus on quality, innovation, safety and environmental responsibility, the company serves a diverse range of industries including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, manufacturing, electronics, and academic research, providing tailored chemical solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability and progress worldwide.

