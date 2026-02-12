American Citizen Who Penned Manifesto to Kill ICE Law Enforcement Officers Arrested in Oregon

When he was arrested by local police, this individual had materials in his vehicle to manufacture Molotov cocktails and had ordered an AR-15 rifle

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced an investigation into a male U.S. citizen, Rayden Colemen, who allegedly authored a manifesto detailing plans to kill U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel at the Portland ICE office with Molotov cocktails and a gun.

On February 4, The St. Helen’s Police Department conducted a traffic stop of the individual when officers discovered materials to manufacture Molotov cocktails including bottles, sand, accelerant, and a camouflage backpack with multiple knives.

During an interview with law enforcement, he admitted an AR-15 style rifle was due to be delivered on February 5, 2026, and if he had the rifle, he would have carried out his threats.

Coleman was arrested on state charges for six counts of manufacturing a destructive device, and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. This is an ongoing investigation with ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“Every day there are more assaults, more vehicle-ramming attacks, and more attempts to kill our officers. Now, we have an American citizen who planned to kill ICE officers with Molotov cocktails and gun them down. It’s disturbing,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Sanctuary politicians comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has real world consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must end.”

Sanctuary politicians' rhetoric about ICE is inciting violence against our law enforcement. Our officers are facing a more then 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

