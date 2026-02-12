WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Multiple Child Rapists, Kidnappers, and Violent Assailants

While Democrats compared ICE to Nazis and the Secret Police, called our law enforcement thugs, and asked ICE Director Todd Lyons if he thought he was going to hell, our officers were arresting criminal illegal aliens across the country

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens across the country convicted for repulsive crimes including aggravated sexual assault of a child, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

“In yesterday’s hearing, Democrats doubled down on their vile attacks on our law enforcement comparing them to Nazis and the secret police and calling them thugs. While they were demonizing our law enforcement, our officers were risking their lives arresting criminal illegal aliens including multiple child rapists, kidnappers, and violent assailants," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Democrats' rhetoric about our law enforcement is inciting violent attacks against them. Our officers are experiencing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats as they arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Gustavo Moronatti-Campos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and registered sex offender, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a minor under 14-years-old in Riverside, California.

Daniel Cardona-Soriano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Jairo Miguel Moran-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for kidnapping in Los Angeles, California.

Rene Matamoro-Robles, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles, California.

Alexis Hernandez-Cedillos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for robbery in New City, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested from across the country: WOW.DHS.gov.

