LAWLESS ABOMINATION: Activist Judge Orders Release of 4 Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Murder and Child Sex Crimes from Louisiana Lockup

Despite a historic number of rulings from activist judges, DHS is working rapidly and overtime to remove these aliens from detentions centers to their final destination—home

WASHINGTON –– On Friday February 6, 2026, a judge in the Middle District Court of Louisiana granted four criminal illegal aliens––three murderers and a pedophile––release from ICE custody.

“Judge John deGravelles, appointed by Barack Obama, released FOUR violent criminals back onto American communities, and unfortunately, the ramifications will only be the continued rape, murder, assault, and robbery of more American victims,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Releasing these monsters is inexcusably reckless. President Trump and Secretary Noem are now enforcing the law and arresting illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country. We are applying the law as written. If an immigration judge finds an illegal alien has no right to be in this country, we are going to remove them. Period.”

Below are the criminal illegal aliens Judge deGravelles released back into American communities:

Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia, convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on September 5, 2024. He was RELEASED into our country by the Biden administration.

Luis Gaston-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, with convictions for homicide, assault, resisting an officer, concealing stolen property, and two counts of robbery. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on September 24, 2001.

Ricardo Blanco Chomat, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, burglary, robbery, larceny, and selling cocaine. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on March 27, 2002.

Francisco Rodriguez-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for homicide and a weapons offense. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on May 30, 1995.

In September 2025, DHS announced its partnership with the state of Louisiana to expand ICE detention space at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola Prison. This facility, dubbed the “Louisiana Lockup,” houses some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE.

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.

