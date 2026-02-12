Global Centre for Peacebuilding Launched To Tackle Rising Extractives-Related Conflict

A new international institution, The Global Centre for Peacebuilding and Business (GCPB) has been launched this week in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new international institution, The Global Centre for Peacebuilding and Business (GCPB), dedicated to tackling conflict linked to the extractives sector, has been launched in Cape Town, as geopolitical volatility and resource‑driven tensions escalate.The GCPB was formally inaugurated on Sunday to bridge peacebuilding practices with commercial realities across mining and natural resource industries. The establishment of GCPB follows mounting concern that conflict around mineral extraction is destabilising communities, undermining investment climates, and eroding national development pathways.The GCPB emerges directly from the recommendations of the Global Investor Commission on Mining 2030, an investor‑led initiative representing US$18 trillion in assets under management, chaired by the Church of England Pensions Board, which has called for a long‑term framework to support responsible mining and mitigate conflict exposure across value chains.Faith-Led Peacebuilding Principles Applied to Modern Resource ConflictThe Centre draws on decades of peacebuilding work, particularly from global faith leaders, to create structured interventions capable of transforming disputes around land, resources and extraction. Its launch was marked by a service of dedication at St George’s Cathedral, led by His Grace Dr. Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town and Primate of Southern Africa. The ceremony was attended by Church leaders and representatives from conflict‑affected regions.In his sermon, Archbishop Makgoba remarked: “It is not too late to remedy our past shortfalls… Faith communities and the mining industry have begun to work together to ensure that the industry develops in ways that are in harmony with new patterns of human thought and behaviours, so that mining is seen as a welcome and valued partner in society… Through prayer, advocacy, dialogue and innovative finance, we can rehabilitate old mine landscapes, prevent new harms, and build local infrastructures for peace.”The GCPB’s ethos is grounded in the words of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:“If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.” The GCPB aims to bring historically divided groups, communities, companies, investors, and governments into shared dialogue to rebuild trust and foster durable peace.James Megoran, Director of Peacebuilding for GCPB, emphasised the strategic significance of the initiative: “Peacebuilding and business have rarely been linked systematically. In an era where extractives‑related conflict is increasing, integrating peacebuilding with business practice is no longer optional, it’s essential.”Adam Matthews, Co‑Chair of the GCPB Board, Chief Responsible Investment Officer for the Church of England Pensions Board and Special Envoy for the Archbishop of Cape Town, highlighted the gap the Centre intends to fill: “Responsible mining is a driver of economic growth and human flourishing. Illicit or irresponsible mining can be a driver, sustainer or enabler of conflict. When conflicts arise, many investors struggle to respond constructively, but they could play a very different role. The Global Centre will provide a platform for investors and corporate leaders to be directly informed by those impacted by conflict. Understanding the conflict trajectory and the economic drivers will enable investors and corporate leaders to be different actors in supporting peacebuilding.”Barend Petersen, Co-Chair of the GCPB Board and Special Envoy for the Archbishop of Cape Town, said: “The Global Centre for Peacebuilding and Business will provide expertise and capacity to secure peace in fragile contexts linked to resource demand and the operation of extractive industries.”A Response to Escalating Global Conflict RisksConflict linked to extractives is intensifying across multiple jurisdictions. Key underlying drivers include:- Competition over land and water- Unequal distribution of benefits- Weak governance and regulatory uncertainty- Environmental degradation- Exclusion of local voices in decision‑makingThese pressures have direct implications for community cohesion, workforce safety, investor confidence and the long‑term viability of development projects.Decades of Peacebuilding brought together with Business ContextThe GCPB builds on the extensive experience of faith leaders who have supported grassroots and national peacebuilding efforts in resource‑affected regions. Pilot programmes have already been developed in northern Mozambique and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, offering early demonstrations of integrated conflict‑resolution approaches.While the initial focus has been on African conflict environments, the Centre intends to operate globally, engaging where resource‑related tensions arise, from localised disputes around extraction sites to broader intra‑state conflict dynamics.A New Institutional Home for Peacebuilding in the Extractives SectorHeadquartered in Cape Town and supported by international partners, including the Church of England Pensions Board, the GCPB aims to advance:- Enduring peace and development outcomes for local communities- Stronger community stability and cohesion- Reduced operational and conflict risk for companies- Safer and more predictable investment environments.Media Enquiries: media@gcpb.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.