Justice and Constitutional Development condemns threats against Special Investigating Unit spokesperson

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development notes with grave concern threats, whether direct or implied, directed at an employee of the Special Investigating Unit, Mr Kaizer Kganyago, who serves as the official Spokesperson of the Unit.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and the Government of South Africa in general unequivocally condemn and take serious exception to messages issued by a representative of Omar’s Motor Den, a dealership at the centre of allegations under investigation by the SIU in relation to the Tembisa Hospital tenders matter involving Mr Morgan Maumela.

The representative, Yusuf Omar, publicly expressed dissatisfaction on social media regarding the manner in which the matter is being investigated. This followed a ruling by the Special Tribunal that five vehicles seized at Mr Maumela’s property be returned to the dealership under specified conditions.

In the execution of his duties, Mr Kganyago clarified the position of the SIU following the ruling. The subsequent remarks directed at both the SIU and Mr Kganyago personally are deeply regrettable and unacceptable.

The Ministry places on record its firm position that any communication containing threats, whether subtle or overt, or any message that may reasonably be construed as incitement against Mr Kganyago, whether physical or verbal, will not be tolerated. Public officials executing their lawful responsibilities must be allowed to do so without fear, intimidation or harassment.

The Minister emphasised that Mr Kganyago does not speak in his personal capacity but in his official role as a representative of the Unit he serves.

“Any party aggrieved by the position of the SIU is encouraged to pursue appropriate and lawful avenues of recourse, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. South Africa is a constitutional state founded on the rule of law, and these principles must be respected at all times,” said the Minister.

