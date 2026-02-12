Minister Velenkosi Hlabisa congratulates Deputy Minister Prince Zolile on his ordination as Reverend

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Rev Zolile Burns Ncamashe (Prince), following his official ordination as a Reverend in the Ethiopian Episcopal Church.

The ordination service was held at Elalinie Mbizana-Exesi in the Eastern Cape and was attended by church leaders, and other distinguished guests. Minister Hlabisa described the ordination as a profound and meaningful milestone in Rev Ncamashe’s life of faith and public service.

“The ordination of Deputy Minister Rev Zolile Burns Ncamashe marks a significant and deeply spiritual moment in his journey of service. It affirms a calling rooted in humility, moral leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the upliftment of communities,” said Minister Hlabisa.

The Minister further noted that Rev Ncamashe’s dual role as a servant of both Church and State reflects the values of ethical leadership, compassion, and social responsibility that are essential to building a cohesive and just society.

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs wishes Rev Ncamashe strength and wisdom as he undertakes this sacred responsibility and expresses its confidence that his ministry will contribute positively to spiritual growth, social cohesion, justice, and transformation.

The Ministry extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Rev Ncamashe for continued dedicated service to both the Church and the country.

Enquiries:

Pearl Maseko Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications – CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates