Tarzana Treatment Centers Expands Integrated Care with Dental Services, Chiropractic, and Pain Management

Dental Services at TTC Mean Healthy Teeth and Big Smiles Successful Pain Management Equals Satisfied Faces

TTC adds dental, chiropractic, and pain management services to its integrated care model and offerings for underserved patients in recovery settings.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc. ( TTC ) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its integrated primary care services. The organization is adding dedicated chiropractic care, pain management , and comprehensive dental services to address the acute and chronic physical health needs of its patient population. This expansion builds on TTC’s long-standing integrated care approach, which coordinates behavioral health, primary care, and specialty services under one system.Serving Los Angeles County and California for over fifty years, TTC’s integrated services model continues to evolve, providing a national base for treatment innovation. Through a cost-effective, patient-centered program, TTC will now offer non-invasive treatment options for musculoskeletal conditions, including headaches, neck and low back pain, sciatica, and joint pain. These specialty services will be closely coordinated with primary care to provide a holistic approach to wellness.In tandem with pain management, TTC is launching a comprehensive dental program led by a full-time licensed dentist and a multidisciplinary team. Services will include screenings, preventive care, fillings, crowns, non-surgical endodontics, extractions, periodontal therapies, and dentures.A primary goal of this expansion is to support individuals in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery. By emphasizing conservative pain care, TTC aims to provide alternatives to opioid-based treatments. Furthermore, the dental program will address specific oral health challenges linked to stimulant use and medications such as buprenorphine, which are vital to the recovery process but can impact dental health."This expansion responds directly to a documented growth in referrals and a critical needs assessment," said Dr. Christian Espinoza, Director of Clinic Operations at TTC. "Our patients often face long wait times and significant barriers to care, including transportation and limited Medi-Cal provider availability. By integrating these services, we are delivering timely, dignified care to a population that is too often forgotten."TTC projects serving 2,064 new chiropractic and pain management patients and 5,000 new dental patients annually. These new services will support TTC's existing base of over 57,000 behavioral health and primary care patients, many of whom live below 200% of the federal poverty level and face challenges such as unstable housing and food insecurity.To ensure maximum accessibility, the new dental site is located within two miles of three San Fernando Valley clinics, reachable via public transit, walking, and bicycling. Using an integrated electronic medical record system, TTC ensures internal referrals are coordinated within 3 business days, further closing the health equity gap in the community.About Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc. Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc. (TTC) is a full-care health system that provides high-quality, integrated healthcare services. TTC's mission is to provide affordable, accessible healthcare, including substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, primary care, and specialty wellness programs for infants, children, adolescents, and adults.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.