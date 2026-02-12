Creativeans Unveils Singapore’s First Glueless Red Packet with an Augmented Reality Experience for CNY 2026

"The Blessing of Reunion" angbao displayed with traditional Chinese New Year elements The CNY 2026 "Blessing of Reunion" AngBao available in four distinctive colorways The AR experience of CNY 2026 AngBao. Scanning the QR code transforms the physical red packet into an interactive digital celebration, allowing users to engage with animated Lo Hei elements and share blessings.

Five Singapore companies combine Peranakan heritage, sustainable design, and augmented reality to create a collectible hongbao that lasts.

We designed for the moment that matters, reunion at the lo hei table, not the zodiac calendar. This red packet is made to be kept, shared, and relived in 2027 and beyond.” — Kimming Yap, Managing Director of Creativeans.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creativeans, together with Fujifilm, OVOL, HOVARLAY, and Musa 24 Hours Printing, has launched Singapore’s first glueless Chinese New Year red packet with an augmented reality experience. The fully recyclable hongbao brings a lo hei reunion scene to life when scanned with a smartphone, transforming the red packet into an interactive moment where digital blessings can be tapped and tossed together.

Titled “The Blessing of Reunion” 团圆是福, the hongbao is designed around the spirit of lo hei as a ritual of togetherness. The design brings together five Singapore-rooted elements. These include a Peranakan window frame symbolising the threshold between old and new, a Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid crown replacing generic zodiac motifs to reflect national identity, a central lo hei scene celebrating many hands and one shared wish, a Merlion lion dance fusion expressing Singapore’s multicultural character, and an augmented reality experience powered by HOVARLAY that extends the lo hei celebration beyond the physical table.

The glueless construction allows easy disassembly for recycling or reuse in subsequent years. The envelope is printed with Fujifilm ink on OVOL’s Venus V lite Silk, a sustainably sourced premium paper, and precision printed by Musa 24 Hours Printing. Four colourways, red, pink, orange, and purple, are available in limited quantities.

“We designed for the moment that matters, reunion at the lo hei table, not the zodiac calendar. This red packet is made to be kept, shared, and relived in 2027 and beyond,” said Kimming Yap, Managing Director of Creativeans.

The augmented reality layer, powered by HOVARLAY’s no-code AR platform, transforms the red packet from a one-time festive exchange into a living lo hei ritual. Families and friends can relive the moment of reunion by interacting with digital blessings together, bridging generations that may feel increasingly distant from traditional practices.

“We are honouring Singapore’s multicultural roots. When you hand someone this red packet, you are passing down Singapore stories and shared values,” said Yulia Saksen, Director at Creativeans.

The CNY 2026 "Blessing of Reunion" red packets are available in four colourways.

