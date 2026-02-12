Halon accelerates growth and invests further in R&D following the acquisition of eleven cyber security GmbH

Following the recent acquisition of eleven cyber security GmbH, Halon continues to grow across its client base, solutions portfolio, and global team.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent acquisition of eleven cyber security GmbH, Halon is continuing to grow across its client base, solutions portfolio, and global team. Security has always been a core part of Halon’s solutions. With the acquisition, this work now continues under a shared strategy and ambitious, forward-looking roadmap for email infrastructure and security.As part of this evolution, the solution previously known as eXpurgate Inhouse, is now re-named Halon Classify , bringing clearer alignment between the solution’s purpose and its role within Halon’s broader portfolio. The name change brings no operational changes for existing clients, who continue to receive the same trusted service. At the same time, Halon is increasing its investment in research and development to further advance the solution.This investment is part of Halon’s long-term commitment to product development and to building the team needed to support customers as email security, compliance, and operational requirements continue to evolve.“I’m delighted to see that Halon continues to grow in scope, in clients, and in team members,” said Anders Långsved, CEO at Halon. “This update clarifies how our solutions fit together and reinforces how we deliver high-performance email infrastructure and security for organizations operating at scale, and to the highest security standards.”Halon is currently hiring for multiple roles across the organization, with nine open positions spanning engineering, product, and commercial functions. The company is actively looking for people who want to develop scalable, flexible email infrastructure and security solutions for large-scale senders and service providers alike. For more information, visit our company page

