Coffee Market Growth Driven by Rising Global Consumption, Boosting Coffee Concentrate Market at a Strong CAGR by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coffee market has experienced considerable growth over recent years, fueled by evolving consumer preferences and expanding global demand. As coffee culture continues to deepen and diversify, the market is set to witness sustained expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future growth prospects for this vibrant sector.

Coffee Market Size and Projected Growth from 2025 to 2030

The coffee market has demonstrated impressive growth, with its value expected to increase from $70.22 billion in 2025 to $74.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This progress over the historical period has been driven by a growing coffee consumption culture, the proliferation of café and foodservice chains, a rising preference for convenient coffee beverages, improved availability of arabica and robusta beans, and advances in industrial coffee extraction techniques.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand even further, reaching $94.63 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 6.3%. The anticipated growth will be supported by surging demand for premium ready-to-drink coffee beverages, increasing incorporation of coffee extracts in food products, a rise in online retail sales, the growing popularity of cold brew coffee, and ongoing innovation in coffee flavor formulations. Key trends shaping the market include the rising acceptance of ready-to-dilute coffee formats, increased adoption of specialty and premium coffee concentrates, a stronger focus on shelf-stable coffee options, flavor-infused coffee extracts, and an emphasis on consistent taste experiences.

Understanding Coffee as a Beverage

Coffee is derived from the roasted and ground seeds of a tropical tree or shrub belonging to the Coffee genus of the madder family, primarily C. arabica and C. canephora. It is typically enjoyed as a refreshing drink worldwide, cherished for its rich taste and stimulating effects.

Primary Factors Propelling Coffee Market Growth

A critical factor driving the coffee market’s expansion is the steady rise in global coffee consumption. Coffee is universally appreciated not only for its distinctive flavor but also for its health benefits, including antioxidants and essential nutrients like riboflavin, magnesium, and potassium. Consumers increasingly incorporate coffee into their daily lives for its energizing qualities and growing availability through specialty cafés and home brewing solutions.

For example, in March 2024, the International Coffee Organization (ICO), a UK-based intergovernmental body, reported that worldwide coffee consumption reached 0.1761 billion 60-kg bags in the 2022/23 coffee year, highlighting consistent demand growth. This sustained rise in consumption continues to fuel the coffee market’s development.

Regional Leaders in the Coffee Market

In 2025, Europe was the leading region in the coffee market, holding the largest share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The coffee market landscape also encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

