Ministers Penny Majodina and Velenkosini Hlabisa conduct oversight at Johannesburg water supply, 12 Feb

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Penny Majodina, Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa of COGTA, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister of COGTA Dr Dickson Namane Masemola  and the Exevutive Mayor Councillor Dada Morero alongside city officials will tomorrow conduct an oversight at Johanmesburg water supply.  

Details of the visit are as follows:

PART 1 
Date: 12 February 2026
Venue: Errand
Address: 6th Road & cnr New Road, Midrand
Time: 06:00

PART 2
Venue: Johannesburg Grand Central water tower 
Address:0 New road , Glen Austin AH, Midrand
Time: 07:00

PART 3
Venue: Presidents Park reservoir 
Time: 08:00
Address: Midrand, Gauteng

Enquiries: 

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 390 7147

