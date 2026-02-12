Ministers Penny Majodina and Velenkosini Hlabisa conduct oversight at Johannesburg water supply, 12 Feb
Minister of Water and Sanitation, Penny Majodina, Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa of COGTA, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister of COGTA Dr Dickson Namane Masemola and the Exevutive Mayor Councillor Dada Morero alongside city officials will tomorrow conduct an oversight at Johanmesburg water supply.
Details of the visit are as follows:
PART 1
Date: 12 February 2026
Venue: Errand
Address: 6th Road & cnr New Road, Midrand
Time: 06:00
PART 2
Venue: Johannesburg Grand Central water tower
Address:0 New road , Glen Austin AH, Midrand
Time: 07:00
PART 3
Venue: Presidents Park reservoir
Time: 08:00
Address: Midrand, Gauteng
Enquiries:
William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.