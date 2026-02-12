Ministers Penny Majodina and Velenkosini Hlabisa conduct oversight at Johannesburg water supply, 12 Feb

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Penny Majodina, Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa of COGTA, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister of COGTA Dr Dickson Namane Masemola and the Exevutive Mayor Councillor Dada Morero alongside city officials will tomorrow conduct an oversight at Johanmesburg water supply.

Details of the visit are as follows:

PART 1

Date: 12 February 2026

Venue: Errand

Address: 6th Road & cnr New Road, Midrand

Time: 06:00

PART 2

Venue: Johannesburg Grand Central water tower

Address:0 New road , Glen Austin AH, Midrand

Time: 07:00

PART 3

Venue: Presidents Park reservoir

Time: 08:00

Address: Midrand, Gauteng

Enquiries:

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates