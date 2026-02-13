Aprofood Combines Development and Performance Characterization for Specialty Medical Food Ingredients

Aprofood combines specialty medical food ingredients and development services to provide technical support for FSMP development.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aprofood announces integration of its Aprofood specialty medical food ingredient system with special medical food ingredient development services, to establish a technical support mode covering raw material development and performance verification to assist food manufacturing enterprises to promote the research and development of special medical food.With the development of the concept of precision nutrition, the importance of special medical food in the field of special nutrition support is constantly increasing. Compared with ordinary food, its products usually need to design the nutritional structure according to different health conditions, and put forward higher requirements on the nutritional composition, safety, and stability of raw materials. In the process of research and development, enterprises not only need to match the nutritional raw materials, but also need to ensure their application performance and quality stability in the food system.To meet this demand, Aprofood has built a product system of Aprofood specialty medical food ingredient, covering various directions such as diabetes nutrition, kidney health, cancer support, respiratory health, liver health, and gastrointestinal health. Related raw materials include functional carbohydrates, protein and amino acid optimization ingredients, lipid and metabolic regulation nutrients, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients, and intestinal support ingredients, providing a targeted nutritional basis for special medical food product design.Based on the raw material system, Aprofood launched comprehensive special medical food ingredient development services to provide customized development and performance optimization support for special medical food ingredients. The services cover protein and amino acid ratio optimization, carbohydrate and dietary fiber regulation, lipid and fatty acid formulation design, vitamin and mineral integration, as well as key performance enhancements such as solubility and dispersion improvement, flavor and taste regulation, texture regulation, water activity control, and thermal and storage stability optimization.In addition to development support, Aprofood also provides special medical food ingredient characterization services for system performance analysis and quality verification of raw materials. The services include physical and chemical properties testing, nutrient analysis, functional properties assessment, stability testing, microbial testing, allergen testing, and residual solvent testing to help manufacturers evaluate raw material safety, digestion and absorption performance, and quality stability.Aprofood said that by integrating Aprofood specialty medical food ingredients with special medical food ingredient development services, the company can provide technical support for food R&D teams from nutrition design to raw material verification. At present, Aprofood adopts a collaborative process covering demand communication, custom design, test analysis, and delivery support to carry out joint research and development with food manufacturers to promote the continuous optimization of special medical food raw materials in product applications.About AprofoodAprofood focuses on providing functional nutritional raw materials and technology development services for the food and nutrition industry. The company's business covers the supply of nutritional raw materials for special medical food, the development of nutritional formula, and the performance optimization and characterization analysis services of raw materials. By integrating raw material resources and R&D capabilities, Aprofood provides systematic product development support for food companies and R&D teams.

