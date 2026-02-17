CASABOT Demonstrates the World’s First AI-Home in Live Private Session in Dubai

engaged audience of real estate developers New CB-Satellite - plug-and-play natural voice interaction device

DMCC, JLT, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASABOT , the company building the world’s first AI-Home™ infrastructure platform, successfully demonstrated a fully autonomous AI-Home environment during a private VIP session held at its Dubai headquarters last week.The session brought together a carefully selected audience to experience, in real time, how a home environment can operate autonomously through contextual intelligence, local edge computing, and multi-device orchestration.Unlike traditional smart-home systems that rely on manual automation or cloud-dependent control, CASABOT’s AI-Home platform operates as a continuous, adaptive environment capable of understanding context, learning behavior patterns, and coordinating devices independently.“This was not a concept demonstration — it was a real home environment operating autonomously,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Founder and CEO of CASABOT. “For the first time, people were able to experience what happens when AI becomes infrastructure inside the home.”AR Interaction: Controlling the Home Through SpaceDuring the session, CASABOT showcased its augmented-reality mobile application, enabling users to control devices simply by pointing their phone at physical objects and tapping them on screen. The AR interface turns the physical environment itself into the control layer, allowing intuitive interaction with lighting, climate, and other connected systems without relying on dashboards or menus.Introducing Satellite: Seamless Voice Interaction with BOTty™CASABOT also introduced its new Satellite, a compact device designed to enable seamless natural-language interaction with BOTty, the AI orchestration layer of the AI-Home.Satellite combines advanced voice processing, beamforming technology, and acoustic engineering into a minimalist form factor inspired by zen stones, allowing the device to blend naturally into residential environments.The device was presented in three finishes:• Pebble• Charcoal• SandTogether, these innovations extend CASABOT’s vision of the AI-Home as an environment that can be controlled through context, voice, and spatial interaction.Building the AI-Home EcosystemCASABOT also announced plans to launch the CASABOT APP Store in 2027, designed to enable developers and technology enthusiasts to build plugins that integrate third-party platforms and services directly into the AI-Home environment via BOTty.The initiative aims to foster a global community of builders who can extend the capabilities of the AI-Home by connecting new devices, services, and digital ecosystems to the home environment.The platform will introduce mechanisms to publish, distribute, and reward plugin creators, enabling continuous expansion of supported integrations.With this initiative, CASABOT positions itself not only as the world’s first AI-Home infrastructure platform, but as the foundation of a broader AI-Home ecosystem.“This is how the AI-Home scales — not only through devices and infrastructure, but through a global community expanding what the home can do,” Schiano Lo Moriello added.From R&D to DeploymentThe demonstration showcased CASABOT’s core platform architecture, including:• BOTty, the AI orchestration layer HiveOS ™, the local AI-Home operating system• Privacy-first local processing• Multi-device orchestration across lighting, climate, security, and energy systemsThe milestone marks CASABOT’s transition from research and development into real-world deployment readiness, as the company continues expanding partnerships across real estate developers, telecommunications providers, and system integrators.CASABOT is currently preparing for pilot deployments across residential environments in the GCC and Europe as part of its broader mission to establish the AI-Home as the fifth utility, alongside electricity, water, internet, and television.“The AI-Home is not a single device or application — it is an environment,” Mario Schiano Lo Moriello said. “What we demonstrated in Dubai is the beginning of a new interaction model between people and the spaces they live in.”About CASABOTCASABOT is an AI-Home infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai with Swiss roots and a global presence. The company develops BOTty, HiveOS, edge-AI gateway systems, spatial-interaction applications, and voice-interface devices that transform connected homes into autonomous AI-Homes capable of managing devices, environments, and services independently.CASABOT partners with real estate developers, telecommunications providers, and system integrators to deliver AI-Home technology at scale.

