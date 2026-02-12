Healthcare Logistics Startup Phox Health Takes Judge's Choice and Audience Choice in BGSA Supply Chain Shark Tank Sweep

Phox Health Wins Double Award at BGSA Shark Tank

Healthcare logistics company takes top honors at 20th Annual BGSA Conference, proving last-mile delivery is healthcare’s next critical infrastructure.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Amit Gir, MD, stepped onto the stage at the 20th Annual BGSA Supply Chain Conference Shark Tank Competition , he wasn’t pitching another logistics app. He was pitching the value of the patient experience for the last mile. The judges and audience both said yes. Phox Health , a technology-enabled healthcare logistics company, won both the Judges' Choice and Audience Choice awards in January 2026, making it one of the few companies to secure a double victory at the competition. The win validates what healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing: the last mile of healthcare delivery should be patient-centric, requiring vertically integrated software and services purpose-built for healthcare.“We didn’t compete for a trophy. We competed because everyone is a patient, will be a patient, or cares for a patient. Patients deserve a better, safer, more dependable delivery experience,” said Dr. Gir, Co-Founder and CEO of Phox Health. “Every year, millions of dollars in temperature-sensitive medications are compromised during delivery, even after a single day’s delay. Pharmacies absorb losses from temperature breaches. But, importantly, a patient’s care is delayed. We’re here to change that.”The BGSA Shark Tank Competition brings together supply chain executives and logistics professionals to evaluate emerging solutions to real-world industry challenges. Finalists pitch to a panel of industry judges while conference attendees vote separately, making a double win rare and significant.Phox Health’s platform and services connect health systems, pharmacies, and laboratories to our vetted medical couriers, TRAX , while adding what traditional delivery services lack: all-day tracking, continuous temperature monitoring, same-day recoveries, and full chain-of-custody documentation. The result is accountability in a segment of healthcare where packages routinely disappear into tracking black holes between the facility and the patient.The company already works with major healthcare organizations, including Kaiser Permanente and Ochsner Health, managing deliveries of specialty pharmaceuticals, temperature-controlled medications, laboratory specimens, and medical supplies. Where traditional couriers offer “best effort,” Phox Health offers enforceable standards.“Winning both awards tells us something important,” Dr. Gir said. “The judges evaluated technical merit, scalability, and market impact. The audience voted with empathy, knowing the valuein patient care. Both groups recognized the same thing: healthcare can’t keep using consumer delivery infrastructure for medications that cost $10,000 per vial and easily degrade with today’s weather extremes. The stakes are too high.”For health systems managing specialty medication programs, clinical trials, or laboratory logistics, the pitch is straightforward: last-mile delivery either protects the efficacy of what you’re sending, or it doesn’t. Phox Health built a system that does.The 20th Annual BGSA Supply Chain Conference took place January 22-23, 2026, bringing together supply chain leaders focused on operational efficiency and innovation. The Shark Tank competition has become a benchmark for identifying solutions that address persistent industry challenges with practical, scalable approaches.Phox Health plans to use the visibility from the win to accelerate partnerships with pharmacy chains, health systems, and specialty medication providers who recognize that delivery infrastructure isn’t a back-office problem. It’s a patient safety imperative.About Phox HealthPhox Health provides technology-enabled last-mile logistics infrastructure for healthcare organizations that can’t afford delivery failures. The company’s platform connects pharmacies, health systems, and laboratories with medical courier networks while adding real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and compliance documentation that traditional delivery services don’t offer. Based in Irvine, California, Phox Health serves healthcare organizations across multiple states. Learn more at phoxhealth.com

