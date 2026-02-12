The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Factors, and Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $142.88 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The carbonated soft drinks market has shown consistent growth over recent years, reflecting changing consumer preferences and expanding distribution networks. As the market continues to evolve, various factors are shaping its trajectory, making it essential to understand the key drivers, regional leadership, and future trends that will define this sector in the coming years.

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Growth Outlook Through 2026

The size of the carbonated soft drinks market has steadily increased, moving from $123.57 billion in 2025 to a projected $126.91 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. This growth during the past period can be linked to rising global consumption of soft drinks, the broadening of mass retail distribution channels, growing urban populations, intensified marketing by brands, and the availability of extensive bottling infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its growth momentum, reaching $142.88 billion by 2030 at an improved CAGR of 3.0%. Factors driving this forecast include a heightened demand for healthier carbonated beverage options, a stronger emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions, expansion of functional and energy drink categories, increased investments in product innovation, and the growing reach of online beverage sales. The coming years will likely see trends such as a surge in low-sugar and functional carbonated drinks, the rise of flavored and premium carbonated waters, wider adoption of eco-friendly packaging, greater brand innovation, and expanded direct-to-consumer distribution methods.

Understanding What Carbonated Soft Drinks Are

Carbonated soft drinks are beverages infused with small bubbles of carbon dioxide. They fall under the category of non-alcoholic drinks and are typically made by combining carbonated water with various flavorings and sweeteners, which can include sugar or artificial substitutes.

Key Demand Drivers Behind the Carbonated Soft Drinks Market

One significant factor propelling the carbonated soft drinks market is the increasing expenditure at food service and beverage-serving establishments. These venues—encompassing restaurants, fast-food chains, cafés, and bars—are popular places where consumers frequently enjoy carbonated beverages as part of dining in, takeout, or social activities.

Another aspect fueling this spending growth is the rising frequency of dining out among consumers, a rebound in lifestyle activities following the pandemic, and the expansion of quick-service and casual dining outlets from 2023 to 2025. This boost in consumer activity at such establishments consequently drives higher on-premise consumption of carbonated drinks, increasing sales through various hospitality channels. For example, in August 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Monthly Retail Trade Report revealed that sales at food services and drinking places in the United States climbed to $94.6 billion in July 2023, compared to $87.0 billion in July 2022, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth in consumer spending at beverage-focused venues. This rise in spending at hospitality outlets is a key contributor to the expanding carbonated soft drinks market.

Which Region Will Dominate the Carbonated Soft Drinks Market by 2026?

In 2025, North America remained the largest regional market for carbonated soft drinks. The market analysis covers several key regions worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

