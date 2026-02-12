SweetNight Announces Attractive Presidents’ Day Discounts and New CoolNest® Hybrid Mattress

SweetNight Presidents Day Sale SweetNight Twilight Pillowtop Mattress SweetNight CoolNest Hybrid Mattress

SweetNight announces Presidents’ Day Discounts of up to 40%, Free Pillows with Mattresses, and new CoolNest® Hybrid Mattress.

The SweetNight 16-inch luxury firm Twilight Pillowtop Hybrid is great for those with shoulder pain, hip pain, or back pain.” — How To with Doc

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SweetNight , the mattress manufacturer serving 130 countries and counting over 100 million happy customers, 2400+ mattresses designed, and 2000+ employees, has just announced the Presidents Day Sale and the launch of a new mattress: CoolNest Hybrid.SWEETNIGHT PRESIDENTS DAY SALEAs part of the Presidents’ Day Sale, active through March 1, the company is offering discounts of up to 40% and two free pillows with every mattress. Orders of over $700 receive an additional discount of $100. All discounts are applied automatically on the website and at checkout, so buyers don’t need to worry about using specific discount codes. During the campaign period, the price of a queen mattress can go from $330 to $599, depending on the model and thickness (10’’, 12’’, 14’’, or 16’’). The price includes the two free pillows, and can go even lower if the $700 order value threshold is reached.SWEETNIGHT TWILIGHT PILLOWTOP MATTRESSESThe SweetNight Twilight is the company’s flagship pillowtop hybrid mattress, available in 10’’, 12’’, 14’’, and 16’’ profiles, and full, queen, king, and California king sizes. It stands out through its cloud-like, breathable pillowtop cover, and simple yet efficient combination of memory foam, cooling gel, and individually wrapped coils. Its design enables it to provide targeted support and pressure relief, regulate body temperature, dissipate heat, and isolate motion. Due to its medium firmness, slightly varying according to thickness, the Twilight is suitable for most sleepers. It’s also super affordable, with prices starting from $379.99 for the 10’’ queen and going up to $549.99 for the 16’’ queen.SWEETNIGHT COOLNESTFOAM MATTRESSThe CoolNestmattress is SweetNight’s all-time best-selling product, despite its relatively short time on the market. The secret seems to lie in the cooling system that inspired its name, combining a 3D-weaved cooling cover with 10,000 micro-vents with foam layers infused with PCM particles and, respectively, cooling gel. For comfort, support, and pressure relief, the mattress combines support foam and comfort foam with a unique 5-zone ergonomic support foam layer that uses 9 strategically-positioned comfort bars to support the body and relieve pressure in all the key areas, while maintaining the spine aligned. During Presidents' Day, prices start from $399.99 for the 12'' queen and go up to $599.99 for the 16'' queen.COMING SOON - COOLNESTHYBRID MATTRESSThe hybrid alternative of the CoolNestFoam Mattress, recently showcased at the Vegas Furniture Show, uses the same exclusive CoolNestSystem to enable instant cooling, breathability, and airflow. Targeted support, motion isolation, and edge support are ensured by combining zoned support foam with a Dynamic Coil™ System with reinforced edges. Comfort and pressure relief are a given with the DuoSense™ pillowtop cover, which adds an extra level of plushness and completes the luxurious feel and look. The CoolNestHybrid mattress will be available in full, queen, king, and California king sizes, 12’’, 14’’, and 16’’ thicknesses, and priced from $399.99 to $799.99, and will launch officially in April, with pre-sales beginning in March.All SweetNight mattresses come with a 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty. They’re fiberglass-free and made with CertiPUR-USfoams and OEKO-TEXfabrics, so safe for users and the environment. The American Chiropractic Association’s endorsement is the ultimate proof of the company’s commitment to product quality and user satisfaction, adding to thousands of positive customer reviews and numerous expert and media reviews.

SweetNight Twilight 16'' Pillowtop Hybrid Review by @HowTowithDoc

