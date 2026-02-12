Milk Protein Market Size Expected to Grow Significantly Driven by Food and Beverage Industry Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The milk protein market has been on a steady rise, driven by shifting consumer demands and advancements in food technology. This sector is evolving rapidly as more people recognize the benefits of milk proteins in their diets, leading to increased applications across various industries. Let’s explore the current market size, factors fueling growth, key regional trends, and the future outlook for this promising market.

Current Value and Growth Prospects of the Milk Protein Market

The milk protein market has shown impressive expansion recently, with its value set to increase from $13.61 billion in 2025 to $14.5 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The surge recorded during the past few years can mainly be attributed to the expansion of dairy processing industries, growing popularity of diets rich in protein, development of sports nutrition products, advancements in dairy fractionation technologies, and a wider use of milk proteins in packaged food items.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow further, reaching $18.97 billion by 2030 with an expected CAGR of 6.9%. This anticipated rise is largely driven by an increasing demand for personalized nutrition solutions, heightened attention to muscle health among aging populations, growth in ready-to-drink protein beverages, innovations in protein hydrolysates, and broader adoption of online nutrition sales channels. Key trends shaping the forecast include a growing appetite for high-protein functional foods, expanding use of milk proteins in sports nutrition offerings, increased applications in infant formula, rising consumption of protein-enriched beverages, and a stronger focus on clean-label dairy protein products.

Understanding Milk Protein and Its Nutritional Importance

Milk protein is a natural milk component primarily composed of casein and whey proteins, both abundant in essential amino acids. These proteins play a crucial role in muscle repair and immune system support, which makes them highly valued ingredients in foods, dietary supplements, and beverages. Their nutritional benefits include aiding muscle growth and providing sustained energy, making milk proteins a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers and athletes alike.

Growth Drivers Behind the Expansion of the Milk Protein Market

The expanding food and beverage sector is a significant factor propelling the milk protein market forward. This industry covers a wide scope, including food production, processing, distribution, and retail. Milk proteins are increasingly incorporated into products because of their distinctive functional and nutritional qualities, which help improve texture, flavor, and overall nutritional content.

For instance, in July 2025, data from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada showed that in 2024, the food and beverage processing industry remained Canada’s largest manufacturing segment by production value, generating $173.4 billion in goods. This accounted for 20.3% of all manufacturing sales and contributed 1.6% to the country’s GDP. Export volumes hit a record $59.8 billion, a 3.8% increase from 2023, making up 34.5% of the total production value. Such robust growth in the food and beverage manufacturing sector supports the rising demand for milk proteins, which are increasingly used within this dynamic industry.

Regional Market Highlights for Milk Protein

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the milk protein market. The comprehensive analysis covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions presents unique growth opportunities and market dynamics that contribute to the global expansion of milk protein demand.

