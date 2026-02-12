MedSynapse Appoints Dr. Jacqueline Simons as EVP & Head of Strategic Partnerships to Drive AI-Led Growth Across APAC

MedSynapse Appoints Dr. Jacqueline Simons as EVP and Head of Strategic Partnership

Dr. Jacqueline Simons joins as EVP to transform AI insights into enterprise value, driving measurable growth and RWE solutions for global Pharma and MedTech.

My goal is to help pharma executives leverage predictive behavior modeling and personalized content to drive tangible results, shifting awareness to improving evidence-based prescribing patterns” — Dr. Jacqueline Simons

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedSynapse , a leading AI-enabled healthcare professional (HCP) platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jacqueline Simons as Executive Vice President & Head of Strategic Partnerships. In this pivotal leadership role, Dr. Simons will serve as a "Strategic Architect," bridging the gap between cutting-edge data science and the commercial needs of the pharmaceutical and MedTech industries.Dr. Simons joins MedSynapse with a mission to transform the platform from a digital tool into a high-octane strategic growth engine. By blending her deep "Consulting DNA" with MedSynapse’s AI capabilities, she will focus on Enterprise Value Engineering, moving the industry beyond "vanity metrics" like logins and clicks toward measurable business impact.Key areas of Dr. Simons’ leadership will include:- Strategic Client Relations: Serving as a "Trusted Advisor" to Pharma and MedTech C-suites, managing "Top-to-Top" relationships across Commercial Excellence, Medical Affairs, and Digital Transformation.- AI-Enabled Solutioning: Translating complex AI features, such as predictive behavior modeling into actionable solutions for market entry and physician retention.- Data Intelligence & Real-World Evidence (RWE): Leading initiatives to package unique platform insights into high-value RWE reports to facilitate rapid business scaling.- APAC Market Advocacy: Navigating diverse regulatory and cultural landscapes across Australia, Singapore, and Japan to ensure medical integrity and localized growth.Dr. Simons will also act as the "voice of the market" for MedSynapse’s Global Product team, identifying unmet technological needs to guide the next generation of AI tool development. Her appointment reinforces MedSynapse's commitment to providing critical infrastructure for HCP engagement and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.About MedSynapse: MedSynapse is an AI-enabled HCP platform dedicated to transforming how Pharma and MedTech firms engage with healthcare professionals. Through predictive modeling and data intelligence, MedSynapse provides the critical infrastructure necessary for commercial success and clinical impact across the APAC region.MedSynapse provides a suite of solutions that move pharmaceutical marketing beyond traditional "reach and frequency" models. Through Precision Channel Performance analytics, the platform allows commercial teams to measure how digital touchpoints influence physician behavior, enabling brands to optimize field force deployment and budgets based on high-probability adopter segments rather than basic engagement metrics.The platform’s AI engine delivers hyper-personalized medical content to over 1.5 million healthcare professionals globally. By leveraging Predictive Behavior Modeling, MedSynapse identifies specific clinical needs in real-time, allowing Pharma partners to deliver molecule-specific evidence and scientific narratives to doctors exactly when they are most receptive to new data.Beyond engagement, MedSynapse serves as a critical source of Real-World Evidence (RWE). By analyzing peer-to-peer clinical discussions and interaction patterns, the platform generates intelligence reports that reveal shifting prescribing patterns and clinical awareness. This empowers leaders to scale business operations rapidly while maintaining medical integrity across complex regulatory landscapes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.