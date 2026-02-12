ABS Strengthens and Expands Regional Connectivity Reach Through Strategic Partnership with Horizon Teleports

ABS renews and expands HorizonSat partnership to boost EMEA coverage, integrate ground services, and deliver end-to-end satellite connectivity solutions.

DUBAI, DUBAYY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - February 11, 2026Agility Beyond Space (ABS), a global satellite operator, today announces the renewal and expansion of its long-standing partnership with HorizonSat - a leading satellite communications provider, renowned for delivering innovative, reliable, and customised connectivity solutions across the EMEA region since 2006.The partnership will provide enhanced capacity and integrated ground services through Horizon Teleports (HorizonSat’s state-of-the art Germany-based subsidiary) and will immediately extend ABS’s high-performance coverage across the EMEA region to set the stage for more new strategic partnerships in the Middle East and Africa in 2026 and beyond.Located in Moosburg, near Munich, Germany, Horizon Teleports already play a key role in supporting ABS’s regional growth strategy with world class, fully redundant infrastructure and deep technical expertise. Moving forward, by combining ABS’s satellite coverage with Horizon Teleports’ infrastructure and technical expertise, the companies will provide a unified suite of satellite connectivity solutions, including IP trunking, carrier monitoring, broadband connectivity, GSM backhauling, and mobility solutions for offshore and maritime sectors.“This partnership is a crucial milestone in ABS’s commitment to deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity solutions,” said Mark Rigolle, CEO of ABS. “Integrating our satellite network with Horizon Teleports’ ground capabilities enhances service resilience and enables us to bring to life more solutions in more places for our partners with more flexibility and depth – all with the agility that defines us at ABS”.Mostafa El Farouk, CEO of HorizonSat also commented: “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with ABS. Our teleport facility and engineering capabilities are perfectly suited to complement ABS’s network, enabling us to jointly deliver seamless, end-to-end communication services across diverse industries.”This strategic agreement highlights ABS’s continued focus on expanding connectivity and supporting digital transformation across emerging and established markets in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.