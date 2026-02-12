CRMIT Solutions Announces Beta Availability of Agent Crucible, an AI-Powered Testing Agent for Conversational AI

Agent Crucible

New solution from CRMIT’s AimplifAI Lab automates scalable, human-like testing of Salesforce Agentforce and API-enabled conversational agents.

Agent Crucible eliminates weeks of manual testing and gives enterprises the confidence to deploy conversational agents safely and quickly,” — Vinod Reddy

BANGALORE, KARNTAKA, INDIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRMIT Solutions, a Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and pioneer in agentic AI , today announced the beta release of Agent Crucible , an innovative AI agent that automates the testing of conversational AI agents at scale.Developed in CRMIT’s AimplifAI Lab and built natively on Salesforce using the Agent360 platform, Agent Crucible is a key component of CRMIT’s Agent360++ solution within its broader Customer360++ portfolio.Agent Crucible dramatically simplifies one of the most challenging aspects of deploying conversational AI: comprehensive, realistic testing. It generates human-like synthetic conversations with natural variations, edge cases, emotional nuances, and guardrail scenarios; combines them into automated test suites; executes hundreds of conversations in parallel via API; and delivers detailed observations and transcripts directly in Salesforce.“Agent Crucible eliminates weeks of manual testing and gives enterprises the confidence to deploy conversational agents safely and quickly,” said Vinod Reddy, Founder & CEO of CRMIT Solutions.The solution works seamlessly with Salesforce Agentforce agents and also agents developed on other agentic platforms e.g. Microsoft Copilot etc.“Born in our AimplifAI Lab, Agent Crucible represents the next evolution of agentic QA – enabling organizations to validate complex conversation paths, detect hallucinations, and ensure compliance at scale,” added Saurabh Narendra Gupta, Chief Innovation Officer and AimplifAI Practice Lead at CRMIT Solutions.Key benefits include:Cuts conversational AI QA effort by up to 50% through automated, human-like testing at scaleIncreases trust and safety of AI agents by detecting hallucinations, edge cases, and guardrail breaches before productionDelivers enterprise-grade governance with full traceability and auditabilityWith this launch, CRMIT Solutions further strengthens its industry-leading library of production-ready AI agents by adding a dedicated agentic testing and governance capability.The Agent Crucible beta program is now open to select customers. For further details on how to automate human-like testing of Salesforce Agentforce and API-enabled conversational agents, visit aimplifai.crmit.comAbout CRMIT SolutionsCRMIT Solutions is a leading Enterprise AI Solutions Provider specializing in CRM-led digital transformation and decision transformation solutions, all powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary AI and decision science framework). The flagship Agent Success Value Plan (ASVP) leverages decision science and agentic AI techniques, delivering exceptional value for both money and time.ContactMedia RelationsCRMIT Solutionsmarketing@crmit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.