Lactase Market to Reach US$ 474.3 Mn by 2033 at 5.9% CAGR Driven by Demand

The global lactase market was valued at approximately US$ 317.5 mn in 2026 and is expected to reach over US$ 474.3 mn, growing at a 5.9 CAGR by the end of 2033

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lactase market is poised for steady expansion over the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer awareness of lactose intolerance and the growing demand for lactose-free and dairy-alternative products. The market is estimated to be valued at US$ 317.5 million in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 474.3 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2026 to 2033.

Lactase, an essential enzyme used to break down lactose into glucose and galactose, plays a critical role in the production of lactose-free dairy products and dietary supplements. The market’s upward trajectory is primarily attributed to the rising global prevalence of lactose intolerance, particularly across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa. Increasing diagnostic rates and consumer self-awareness regarding digestive health are further accelerating product adoption.

In addition, the expansion of the functional food and beverage industry, coupled with rapid innovation in enzyme technology, is strengthening demand for lactase in both food processing and nutraceutical applications. The growing trend toward digestive health solutions and personalized nutrition is also contributing to sustained market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to enhance enzyme stability, efficiency, and compatibility with various dairy processing conditions.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

• Yeast-derived Lactase

• Fungal-derived Lactase

• Bacterial-derived Lactase

By Form

• Liquid

• Dry

By Application

• Food & Beverage

o Dairy Processing

o Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

o Bakery Products

o Infant Formula

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

Regional Insights

The lactase market exhibits strong regional variation, influenced by dietary patterns, lactose intolerance prevalence, and dairy consumption trends.

North America represents a leading market, supported by a well-established lactose-free dairy segment and high consumer awareness regarding digestive health. The United States accounts for a significant share due to widespread product availability and innovation in functional foods.

Europe follows closely, driven by strong regulatory standards and a mature dairy industry. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are witnessing growing demand for lactose-free dairy alternatives and enzyme-based solutions.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The high prevalence of lactose intolerance across East and Southeast Asia, coupled with rising disposable incomes and urbanization, is fueling demand for lactase-enriched products. Expanding dairy consumption in countries like China and India is further supporting market growth.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also emerging markets, driven by increasing health awareness and the gradual expansion of lactose-free product offerings.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The lactase market is benefiting from technological advancements that enhance enzyme stability, heat resistance, and activity under varying pH conditions. Modern enzyme engineering techniques are enabling the development of highly efficient lactase variants with improved shelf life and processing compatibility.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being used to optimize fermentation processes and predict enzyme performance under different processing environments. IoT-enabled monitoring systems in manufacturing plants ensure consistent product quality and compliance with stringent food safety regulations.

In addition, microencapsulation technologies are being adopted to improve the stability and targeted release of lactase in dietary supplements. These innovations are differentiating product offerings and enabling manufacturers to address specific consumer needs more effectively.

Market Highlights

The primary growth driver for the lactase market remains the increasing global prevalence of lactose intolerance, which affects a substantial portion of the adult population worldwide. Rising consumer demand for lactose-free dairy products and digestive health supplements is creating sustained revenue opportunities.

Regulatory approvals and quality certifications are playing a pivotal role in shaping the competitive landscape. Compliance with food safety standards and enzyme labeling requirements is essential for market entry and expansion.

Cost optimization through advanced fermentation techniques and scalable production processes is further enhancing profitability for manufacturers. Additionally, the growing popularity of clean-label and functional foods is encouraging the incorporation of enzyme-based solutions to improve product digestibility and consumer acceptance.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Novonesis

• DSM-Firmenich

• IFF

• Kerry Group

• Amano Enzyme Inc.

• Armora Pharma

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Biocatalysts

• Infinita Biotech Private Limited

• SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The global lactase market is expected to witness continued expansion, supported by rising health awareness, expanding lactose-free product lines, and technological innovation in enzyme production. The increasing focus on personalized nutrition and gut health solutions presents significant growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America offer substantial untapped potential, particularly as dairy consumption rises and awareness of lactose intolerance increases. Additionally, ongoing advancements in biotechnology and enzyme engineering are expected to enhance product performance and cost efficiency.

With strong demand fundamentals and sustained innovation, the lactase market is well-positioned to achieve steady growth through 2033, reinforcing its critical role within the global functional food and enzyme industry.

