Ponce Aurora Appoints Former Estee Lauder Executive as Chief Commercial Officer Ahead of Longevity Product Launches

SURFSIDE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Ponce Aurora is developing consumer products powered by its proprietary MitoXcel™ Technology, the first information- and AI-driven mitochondrial-targeted geropeptides addressing a fundamental cause of aging.Ponce Aurora announced today the appointment of Hélène Roth-Bergman as Chief Business and Commercial Officer. Ms. Bergman is a globally experienced luxury and beauty executive leader who has led growth, brand development, and market expansion for some of the world’s most prestigious houses, including Hermès, Estée Lauder Companies, Coty Group, and LVMH group. Over the course of her career, she has held senior leadership roles across the Americas, Europe, and emerging markets, with deep expertise spanning fragrance, beauty, skincare and prestige consumer brands. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and General Manager of Hermès Perfumes & Beauty Americas, where she oversaw regional strategy, brand expansion, and organizational scale during a period of strong growth.Hélène brings a rare combination of global brand stewardship, commercial rigor, and cultural fluency, and is known for translating brand vision into sustainable, long‑term growth across diverse markets.In her role, Ms. Roth-Bergman will lead global commercial strategy, go-to-market execution, and brand expansion as Ponce Aurora prepares for its first consumer launches within the skincare category with YUUTH™ , and also a range of functional beverages with MitoX™ - both based on our unique and revolutionary MitoXcel™ Technology developed by Dr. Kevin Slawin.Ms. Roth-Bergman joins Anna Vovchok, who joined Ponce Aurora in 2025 as Chief Strategy and Brand Officer. Ms. Vovchok is a global brand and marketing executive with deep experience across consumer health, beauty and longevity‑focused innovation, having previously held senior roles at Kenvue—the consumer health company behind iconic brands such as Neutrogena, Aveeno, Rogaine, NeoStrata and Dr. Ci:Labo.Since joining Ponce Aurora, Anna has built the foundation for the Company’s flagship YUUTH™ brand and its commercialization strategy, leading brand strategy, identity and narrative development, portfolio and formulation direction, clinical and science-led positioning, and early commercial and channel strategy. Her work has defined and operationalized the strategic architecture for both the YUUTH™ and MitoX™ platforms, positioning Ponce Aurora for successful global market entry and long-term category leadership in longevity.Ms. Roth-Bergman will launch the Company’s Miami office, joining its Swiss office headed by Ms. Vovchok.“These appointments, encompassing a remarkable depth of talent and industry experience for such a young company, demonstrate our commitment and confidence as we bring our revolutionary longevity products, including YUUTH™- our longevity-focused skincare brand and MitoX™- our rapid energy and longevity beverages, to market later this year.” said Dr. Kevin Slawin, Founder and CEO of Ponce Aurora. “Together, Anna and Hélène anchor a growing leadership team as we strive to build the iconic longevity company of our time, based on our unique and revolutionary MitoXcel™ Technology.”

