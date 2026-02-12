Beach City Coffee Launches Fair Trade Organic Coffee Beans in 350+ Kroger Stores Nationwide

Founded on a passion for roasting and a commitment to sustainability, Beach City Coffee is a women-owned brand dedicated to breaking barriers and reducing waste in the coffee industry.

Women-Owned Coffee Brand Rolls Out Sustainably Packaged Fair Trade Organic Beans to Ralphs, Fry’s, and King Soopers

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beach City Coffee , the Southern California–born brand known for its commitment to quality coffee beans and environmental practices, is now available on shelves in more than 350 Kroger store locations, including Ralphs, Fry’s, and King Soopers. The launch introduces three signature 100% Fair Trade organic blends, including House Blend, Surfer Girl Blend, and Dawn Patrol Espresso Blend, to shoppers in Southern California, Arizona, and Colorado.The House Blend is the perfect daily-drinking coffee featuring tasting notes of dark chocolate and roasted nuts. Surfer Girl Blend is a bright, bold coffee with a strong caffeine profile designed to power a busy morning, highlighting the company’s focus on women in coffee. Dawn Patrol Espresso Blend, roasted to second crack, delivers a consistent espresso pull that works for both home and café settings, whether consumers are starting the workday or heading to the beach.Today, Beach City Coffee is the first mass-mover in the industry to bring 100% compostable, PFAS‑free packaging to major retail shelves. Made from kraft paper and high-barrier PLA, the packaging complements the company’s commitment to sourcing only organic, fair trade beans, supporting safer working conditions for farmers, enabling community reinvestment in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and ensuring full traceability across the supply chain.Founded in Los Angeles, Beach City Coffee was created out of a passion for roasting and a desire to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Roasting beans in-house allows the company to maintain full control over quality and safety, while also pioneering environmentally responsible practices in the coffee industry. Every cup of Beach City Coffee is designed to uplift both people and the planet, combining exceptional taste with meaningful impact.“At Beach City Coffee, we’ve always believed that coffee can do more than just wake you up—it can create ripple effects that reach far beyond the cup. Every bag we roast in Los Angeles carries a story – of farmers whose livelihoods are strengthened through fair trade, of communities that benefit from reinvestment, and of initiatives that protect the environment through thoughtful, sustainable practices,” said Jillian Salinas, Founder and CEO of Beach City Coffee. “Expanding into over 350 Kroger stores is both a brand growth milestone and an opportunity to show shoppers that everyday choices, like the coffee you buy, can make a meaningful difference."The House Blend, Surfer Girl Blend, and Dawn Patrol Espresso Blend are now available in more than 350 Kroger store locations nationwide, including Ralphs, Fry’s, and King Soopers, bringing Beach City Coffee’s fair trade, organic offerings to coffee lovers across the country.For more information and to find your nearest store, visit BeachCityCoffee.com or follow @BeachCityCoffee on social media.About Beach City CoffeeFounded on a passion for roasting and a commitment to sustainability, Beach City Coffee is a women-owned brand dedicated to breaking barriers and reducing waste in the coffee industry. Roasted in-house in Redondo Beach, CA, every batch is carefully crafted to deliver rich, consistent flavor from bean to cup. Beach City Coffee offers certified Fair Trade Organic whole bean coffee, packaged in 100% compostable materials to help minimize environmental impact. The brand focuses on sustainability, simplicity, and community impact—because great coffee should do more than just taste good.

