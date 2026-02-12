Craft Spirits Market Expected to Achieve Billion-Dollar Value by 2030 as Alcohol Consumers Embrace the Uniqueness

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The craft spirits market has been capturing significant attention thanks to evolving consumer tastes and the rising popularity of premium alcoholic beverages. This dynamic sector is set for remarkable expansion in the coming years, driven by innovation, changing preferences, and increasing global demand. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and major trends shaping the craft spirits industry.

Craft Spirits Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The craft spirits market has experienced rapid growth recently, with its size increasing from $48.56 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $61.55 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The surge during this period has been fueled by growing consumer interest in high-quality alcoholic drinks, the rise of independent distilleries, greater on-trade consumption of craft spirits, the popularity of experimental flavor varieties, and supportive regional licensing frameworks.

Looking ahead, the craft spirits market is expected to continue its impressive upward trajectory. By 2030, the market size is projected to reach $156.06 billion, growing at a CAGR of 26.2%. This forecasted growth is largely driven by increasing demand for premium and artisanal spirits, the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channels, heightened attention to sustainable distilling methods, a boost in exports, and the rising popularity of experiential retail and tasting formats. Noteworthy trends include a preference for locally sourced ingredients, the spread of small-batch distillation, growing consumer interest in distinct flavor profiles, premiumization, and a stronger emphasis on brand storytelling and immersive marketing strategies.

Understanding Craft Spirits and Their Unique Appeal

Craft spirits are typically produced by small distilleries using locally sourced ingredients and creative processes. These beverages can range from fruit-infused liquors to uniquely flavored spirits, showcasing the innovative spirit that defines the craft category. This focus on artisanal techniques and distinctive flavors differentiates craft spirits from mass-produced alcoholic beverages.

Factors Fueling the Expansion of the Craft Spirits Market

One of the primary drivers behind the craft spirits market growth is the increase in alcohol consumption worldwide. Alcohol consumption involves drinking beverages containing ethanol, a psychoactive substance present in many alcoholic drinks. The market’s expansion closely aligns with consumer trends favoring unique, authentic, and high-quality alcoholic options. Craft distillers benefit from this shift as more consumers seek novel and premium experiences, positioning the sector for sustained growth.

For example, in November 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that, in 2023, average per capita annual alcohol consumption across OECD countries was 8.5 liters of pure alcohol. Additionally, 27% of individuals aged 15 and older across these 27 OECD nations admitted to engaging in heavy episodic drinking at least once a month in the previous year. These statistics underline the ongoing increase in alcohol consumption, which is a significant factor propelling the craft spirits market forward.

Regional Breakdown of the Craft Spirits Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for craft spirits. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a detailed perspective on global market dynamics.

